What Ballina council will reopen from today

OPEN: If you feel ready for a swim, remeber to book a lane.

WITH the relaxation of social distancing measures in NSW from Monday, Ballina Shire Council has detailed what services will be available to residents.

Council will continue to review services based on the NSW Government advice in future weeks.

The council facilities and services that will be opening or have recently opened include:

• Community swimming pools opened Monday, May 18, with restrictions of 10 people per pool - bookings required.

• Lookout car parks at Pat Morton and Lighthouse beach - opened Tuesday, May 19.

• 4WD beach access opened Friday, May 22, with limits at South Ballina beach (Moylans Lane and Keith Hall Lane access remains closed).

• Ballina Byron Gateway Airport - remains open, check with airlines for flight schedules.

• Visitor Information Centre - opening Monday 1 June 2020 with restrictions

Dates to be advised for the following facilities:

• Northern Rivers Community Gallery

• Libraries

Ballina Shire Council owned facilities that remain closed until further advice from the NSW Government include:

• Ballina Indoor Sports Centre

• Lennox Head Community Centre (under renovation)

• Flat Rock Tent Park (under renovation)