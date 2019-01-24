What’s open this long weekend

It will be business as usual for many Aussie retailers this long weekend. Picture: iStock

AUSTRALIA Day is almost here and if you happen to run out of snags or grog for your barbecue, you'll be pleased to know most stores will still be open all weekend.

As always, check the retailer's website for your local store hours. Here's what's happening:

Coles: It will be trading as usual on the Australia Day public holiday on Monday, January 28 with no changes in stores across Victoria, NSW, the ACT and the Northern Territory.

In Queensland, stores in Ayr, Goondiwindi and Mt Isa will be closed while all other stores will be trading to regular public holiday hours.

In South Australia, regional stores will follow normal hours so check your local store for details, while all metro stores will be shut except Adelaide Rundle Place and Adelaide CBD, which are trading from 11am to 5pm.

In Western Australia, metro stores will have increased hours, and general retail shops in the Perth metro area are able to trade from 8am-6pm. Check your local store for details on regional opening hours.

Woolworths:

All NSW stores will be open except Sydney Metcentre and 333 George Street

All Woolies stores in the ACT, the Northern Territory and Tasmania will also be open, as will most in Queensland and some in South Australia.

In Victoria, all stores will be trading except Bourke Street and Collins Square while in Western Australia, the only stores to close on Monday will be Kalgoorlie, Esperance and Katanning.

ALDI: There will be changes to ALDI store trading hours on the Australia Day long weekend.

Trading hours in Queensland and Western Australia stores will follow normal opening times on Saturday, January 26 and Sunday, January 27, although trading hours in these states will vary on Monday, January 28.

Some NSW stores will trade to normal hours and opening hours will vary in stores in South Australia and Victoria from Saturday until Monday, so visit the ALDI website for information about your local store.

Most of us will still be able to get a shopping fix this weekend. Picture: iStock

Big W: Opening hours vary by store with some stores closing on Monday, but the majority will be open with varied opening times.

Myer: On January 28 in Queensland, Brisbane City and Pacific Fair will open from 10am-5pm while Cairns will open from 10am-4pm.

In Western Australia, Perth City will operate from 10am-5pm, while in South Australia Adelaide City will run from 11am-5pm.

In NSW, Bondi, Chatswood and Parramatta will open doors from 10am-6pm with Sydney City to operate form 10am-7pm and Warringah from 10am-5pm.

In the ACT, Canberra City will be open from 10am- 4pm and in Victoria, Doncaster, Eastland, Highpoint and Southland will all be trading from 10am-5pm, with Chadstone open from 10am-6pm and Melbourne City from 10am-7pm.

Meanwhile, in Tassie, Hobart City will be closed completely.

Both Hoyts and Event Cinemas will be operating as normal all weekend.

Bunnings: Trading hours are as normal but it's always best for customers to jump on the website to check their local store.

Dan Murphy's: Dan Murphy's stores across the country will open from 9am-7pm on Monday.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday will follow normal store trading hours, which vary slightly by store, so check the website for details.

Westfield: All Westfield centres across Australia will be open on Monday with the exception of all South Australian centres, which will be closed.

In Queensland and Victoria, all centres will be open from 10am-5pm.

In the ACT, Westfield Belconnen and Woden will both be open from 10am-4pm and in Western Australia, Westfield Carousel, Innaloo and Whitford City will all be open from 11am-5pm.

In NSW, Westfield Bondi Junction, Burwood, Chatswood, Hurstville, Miranda, Parramatta and Sydney will be open from 10am-6pm, Westfield Eastgardens, Hornsby, Liverpool, Mt Druitt, Penrith, Tuggerah and Warringah Mall will be open from 10am-5pm and Westfield Kotara will be open from 10am-4pm.