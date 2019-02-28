Menu
TRIBUTE: Melbourne artist Bloom takes on a personal project on The Linda Ronstadt Songbook. The performance celebrates 40 years since Ronstadt first toured Australia in February 1979, with her Living in the USA album. Ronstadt was forced to retire from singing in 2009 as a result of Parkinson's disease. Bloom is lending her voice with this tour to help raise awareness of Parkinson's disease and support the Shake It Up Australia Foundation's quest to find a cure. At the Ballina RSL Club this Saturday, from 8pm. 18+ show.
What's on: this week's gig giude

Javier Encalada
by
28th Feb 2019 2:00 PM
Today

  • Ballina RSL Club: Level One - The Big Gig Comedy with Mandy Nolan, Mandy Knight & Paul McMahon 7.30pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Jesse Pumphrey 7pm
  • Byron Theatre: Wendy Matthews 8pm
  • Dusty Attic Music Lounge, Lismore: Laurel Lexxes 8.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
  • Lismore Heights Sports, Recreation and Community Centre: Square Dancing 4.30pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Croaker and The Honey Bee 6pm; Karaoke 9.30pm
  • Mullumbimby Ex-Services Club: Uke Night - Love & Heartbreak 6.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Bill Jacobi 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Tristan and Alice 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Hayley Marsten & Emma Beau 7.30pm & 8.45pm

 

Friday, March 1

  • Alstonville Plateau Bowls & Sports Club: Adam Brown 7.30pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Lounge- Stu Black 6.30pm; Boardwalk Piano Bar Narelle Harris 4pm; Level One - Drag Queen Bingo (ticketed) 6pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Tahlia Matheson 7.30pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Penny Arcade: The Faghag and Her Friends in the Summer of Love 7pm
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: Taste of Love Festival 11am
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Distraction Duo 7pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Musical Bingo 7pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Occa Rock 8.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Two Men and the Ladyz 7.30pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Beer Garden - DJ 9pm
  • Ocean Shores country Club: Guy Kachel 6pm
  • Ocean Shores Tavern: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Massive 8.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Pink Zinc 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro, Byron Bay: Jarrah Davidson 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Alisha and the Volcanic Lovers 7.30pm & 8.45pm
  • Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Danny Doon 6.30pm

 

Saturday, March 2

  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Richie Williams 6.30pm; Level One - Bloom sings Linda Ronstadt Songbook 7.30pm
  • Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Jeff Massey 6pm
  • Bangalow Bowling Club: Stu Harcourt 7.30pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Penny Arcade: The Faghag and Her Friends in the Summer of Love 7pm
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: Taste of Love Festival 9am
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Wear the Fox Hat 8pm
  • Doma Café, Federal: Jesse Morris Band 12pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Dirty Channel Duo 7pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DJ Disco Statik 8.30pm
  • LaVida Bar & Restaurant, Lismore: Love is a losing Game Amy Winehouse/Prince Tribute Dinner & Show 6pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge -Wally and the Gators 7.30pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Nightclub DJ Tyron Hapi 9.30pm; Front Bar - The Cath Simes Band 9.30pm
  • Northern Rivers Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 6.30pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Bayside Beats 6pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Friendly Enemies 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Dave Scott Band 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro, Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 6pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Benji & the Saltwater Sound System 7.30pm & 8.45pm
  • Westower Tavern, Ballina: Stewart Fairhurst 6.30pm

 

Sunday, March 3

  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Lounge - Ballina Country Music Club 11am
  • Byron Bay Golf Club: Jock Barnes 4pm
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: Taste of Love Festival 9am
  • Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Q 4pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: The Ninth Chapter 4pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Ben Purnell 4pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Larry Laughs Loud Comedy Club 7.30pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Billy Gudgeon Band 2pm; DJ 2Sinc 6pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Adam Hole Band 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro, Byron Bay: Matt Armitage 5pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJS Eva J & Vinnie La Duce lunch late

 

Monday, March 4

  • Mary G's, Lismore: 888 Poker 6pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Tahlia Matheson 7pm

 

Tuesday, March 5

  • Bangalow Hotel: Brackets Jam Night 7pm
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: Luka Bloom 8pm
  • Lennox Head Community Centre: No Lights No Lycra 7pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Musical Bingo 8pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Jason Delphin 7pm

 

Wednesday, March 6

  • Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Social Ballroom Dance with Dean Doyle 7pm
  • Lennox Head Community Centre: No Lights No Lycra 7pm
  • Lismore Golf Club: Hooked on Swing dance lessons 6pm Partner dance lessons 8pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Trivia 7.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Walker 7pm　　　　　

　

