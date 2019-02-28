What's on: this week's gig giude

TRIBUTE: Melbourne artist Bloom takes on a personal project on The Linda Ronstadt Songbook. The performance celebrates 40 years since Ronstadt first toured Australia in February 1979, with her Living in the USA album. Ronstadt was forced to retire from singing in 2009 as a result of Parkinson's disease. Bloom is lending her voice with this tour to help raise awareness of Parkinson's disease and support the Shake It Up Australia Foundation's quest to find a cure. At the Ballina RSL Club this Saturday, from 8pm. 18+ show.