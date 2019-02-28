What's on: this week's gig giude
Today
- Ballina RSL Club: Level One - The Big Gig Comedy with Mandy Nolan, Mandy Knight & Paul McMahon 7.30pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Jesse Pumphrey 7pm
- Byron Theatre: Wendy Matthews 8pm
- Dusty Attic Music Lounge, Lismore: Laurel Lexxes 8.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
- Lismore Heights Sports, Recreation and Community Centre: Square Dancing 4.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: Croaker and The Honey Bee 6pm; Karaoke 9.30pm
- Mullumbimby Ex-Services Club: Uke Night - Love & Heartbreak 6.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Bill Jacobi 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Tristan and Alice 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Hayley Marsten & Emma Beau 7.30pm & 8.45pm
Friday, March 1
- Alstonville Plateau Bowls & Sports Club: Adam Brown 7.30pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Lounge- Stu Black 6.30pm; Boardwalk Piano Bar Narelle Harris 4pm; Level One - Drag Queen Bingo (ticketed) 6pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Tahlia Matheson 7.30pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Penny Arcade: The Faghag and Her Friends in the Summer of Love 7pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: Taste of Love Festival 11am
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Distraction Duo 7pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Musical Bingo 7pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Occa Rock 8.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Two Men and the Ladyz 7.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: Beer Garden - DJ 9pm
- Ocean Shores country Club: Guy Kachel 6pm
- Ocean Shores Tavern: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Massive 8.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Pink Zinc 7pm
- The Sun Bistro, Byron Bay: Jarrah Davidson 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Alisha and the Volcanic Lovers 7.30pm & 8.45pm
- Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Danny Doon 6.30pm
Saturday, March 2
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Richie Williams 6.30pm; Level One - Bloom sings Linda Ronstadt Songbook 7.30pm
- Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Jeff Massey 6pm
- Bangalow Bowling Club: Stu Harcourt 7.30pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Penny Arcade: The Faghag and Her Friends in the Summer of Love 7pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: Taste of Love Festival 9am
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Wear the Fox Hat 8pm
- Doma Café, Federal: Jesse Morris Band 12pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Dirty Channel Duo 7pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DJ Disco Statik 8.30pm
- LaVida Bar & Restaurant, Lismore: Love is a losing Game Amy Winehouse/Prince Tribute Dinner & Show 6pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge -Wally and the Gators 7.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: Nightclub DJ Tyron Hapi 9.30pm; Front Bar - The Cath Simes Band 9.30pm
- Northern Rivers Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 6.30pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Bayside Beats 6pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Friendly Enemies 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Dave Scott Band 7pm
- The Sun Bistro, Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 6pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Benji & the Saltwater Sound System 7.30pm & 8.45pm
- Westower Tavern, Ballina: Stewart Fairhurst 6.30pm
Sunday, March 3
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Lounge - Ballina Country Music Club 11am
- Byron Bay Golf Club: Jock Barnes 4pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: Taste of Love Festival 9am
- Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Q 4pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: The Ninth Chapter 4pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Ben Purnell 4pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Larry Laughs Loud Comedy Club 7.30pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Billy Gudgeon Band 2pm; DJ 2Sinc 6pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Adam Hole Band 7pm
- The Sun Bistro, Byron Bay: Matt Armitage 5pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJS Eva J & Vinnie La Duce lunch late
Monday, March 4
- Mary G's, Lismore: 888 Poker 6pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Tahlia Matheson 7pm
Tuesday, March 5
- Bangalow Hotel: Brackets Jam Night 7pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: Luka Bloom 8pm
- Lennox Head Community Centre: No Lights No Lycra 7pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: Musical Bingo 8pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Jason Delphin 7pm
Wednesday, March 6
- Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Social Ballroom Dance with Dean Doyle 7pm
- Lennox Head Community Centre: No Lights No Lycra 7pm
- Lismore Golf Club: Hooked on Swing dance lessons 6pm Partner dance lessons 8pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: Trivia 7.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Walker 7pm