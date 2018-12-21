What's on this weekend and beyond

MERRY & BRIGHT: Some of the members of the Lismore Women;s Golf Club got into the Christmas spirit for their festive season golf day. Club vice-president Jen Cicchinelli said new members - beginners and experienced players - are always welcome and they hope to attract more women onto the greens in 2019.

MERRY & BRIGHT: Some of the members of the Lismore Women;s Golf Club got into the Christmas spirit for their festive season golf day. Club vice-president Jen Cicchinelli said new members - beginners and experienced players - are always welcome and they hope to attract more women onto the greens in 2019. Alison Paterson

1. Santa's Wonderland

UNTIL December 24, Santa's Wonderland will be offering photos with Santa, a children's treasure hunt, letter writing and the CWA donation-only gift wrapping station, grown up rest area and daily 'Shop & Win' prize draws.

Children will be able have their photo taken with Santa in Santa's Wonderland between 10am and 4pm daily. The experienced and professional team from Lismore's Camera House will be on-site to capture your moment with Santa.

2. School holidays at Summerland House farm

VISIT Summerland House Farm these school holidays between 9am - 3pm and enjoy the waterpark and playground, farm tractor tour and mini golf. The cafe has a special deal including a cheeseburger and chips, fruit juiceand farm tractor tour for $14. Summerland House Farm, 253 Wardell Rd, Alstonville.

3. Red & White Christmas Eve Bash

MARY G's annual Christmas Eve party is back with candy canes and giveaways, plus prizes for best dressed up for grabs. So get your Santa hats and Christmas stockings out for a night not to be missed. Nightclub open from 9pm, live music in the front bar from 9pm. 18+ Event at Mary G's, cnr Woodlark & Keen streets, Lismore, phone 6622 2924 for more information.

4. Christmas Day Parkrun

ENJOY guilt-free festive food after the Christmas Day park run. Come and celebrate Christmas Day at 7am dressed in green, red or gold or maybe add some tinsel, bells, Christmas hats, socks or tutus to your running gear. The event takes place at Riverside Park, Victoria Street, Lismore.

5. Kyogle Bazaar

ENJOY doing some last minute gift shopping at the Kyogle Bazaar 3pm to 7pm on December 23. There's also a a jumping castle, fairy floss, snow cones and popcorn. Music by Watling and Bates.

6. Bangalow Bowlo

CELEBRATE the fact Christmas is over for another 362 days and get down to the Bangalow Bowlo for an evening of great music with Federal Blues Inc and Stephanie Marchant from 6:30pm on Friday, December 28.

7. Christmas Backyard Bash

CELEBRATE Christmas with family and friends, as Casino's Commercial Hotel hosts The Christmas Backyard Bash. Entertainment by Nicki Convine and the Trail from 11.30 am. Food being dished up by Junkyard BBQ.

8. Ballina Boxing Day Races

GIDDY up and head over to the Ballina Jockey Club to celebrate Boxing Day. There are free bus transfers and free entertainment for the little ones. Gates open at 12:30pm. Pre-sale tickets available at The Club for $10 with children under 18 free. Bar, cafe and TAB facilities available.

9. Lismore Speedway

REV-HEADS will be thrilled to head over to the Lismore Speedway at Lismore Showground via Alexandra Parade to watch the Mr Modified Round One racing.

Everyone is welcome to enjoy a great night of V8 action from the Dirt Modifieds, with more great racing from supporting events in the Modified Sedans, Street Stocks, Juniors Sedans, Production Sedans, V8 Modified's and Wingless Sprints. Tickets $25 for adults and kids under 18 years free. Copies of the Anniversary Magazine on sale and when you buy a program at the gate to go into the draw to win a holiday worth $1500 from Flight Centre.

10. Back to the Old Days of Evans Head

A FREE family concert featuring country 50's and 60's music on December 29 from 4pm-10pm at Kirklands Reserve, Evans Head. Take a rug, round up the family and friends and relax.