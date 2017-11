What's on this week? The Northern Rivers gig guide

ON STAGE: Make it Work is the new track by Melbourne duo This Way North. The single was recorded in Canada with producer Derek Downham (Eagles of Death Metal, Broken Social Scene). The duo's 2016 debut EP featured singles Pretty Much and Don't You Fly. This Way North first met in Canada, at the British Columbian ArtsWells Festival, while hanging at the festival, they discovered that their permanent homes were both north-side Melbourne, half a world away, but only 500m apart. At The Rails, Byron Bay, on Wednesday, November 22, 7pm. Daniela Aebli