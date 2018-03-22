WHAT'S ON: Things to do for an egg-cellent Easter weekend
BESIDES Bluesfest and Easter Sunday mass, and the chocolate egg hunt for the children, what else is on this Easter long weekend around the Northern Rivers?
Here is a quick list:
- The Big Gig in Ballina: Australian comedian Katrina Davidson is the feature artist at this month's Big Big, a free comedy show by local comedy star Amanda J Nolan. At Ballina RSL Club, 1 Grant St, Ballina, on Thursday, March 29, 8pm. .
- Some Blonde DJ in Casino: Cougars is back Good Friday Eve (Thursday 29th March) with a huge Easter surprise. Casino RSM invites everyone to party the night away with special guest Some Blonde DJ. At Casino RSM Club on Thursday, March 29, 9.30pm.
- The Really Good Good Friday Circus Bonanza: Packaged, wrapped and delivered in true Brunswick Picture House style, this all-ages gala of epic proportions will make you laugh until your belly hurts and then a little bit more. Be amazed and astonished as this extravaganza of local and international circus performers razzle and dazzle their way into your hearts and tickle your funny bones. Tailored for the young and tailor-made for the young at heart, this show will have every child and inner child rolling in the aisles and gasping for more. At the Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads, on Friday, March 30, from 2pm.
- Byron Beachside Market Easter Friday: Kellie Knight and the Daze plus Haley Grace will give the music background to the traditional Easter beachside markets at the Main Beach foreshore, Byron Bay, on Easter Friday, March 30, from 8am to 4pm.
- Lisa Hunt's Forever Soul in Ballina: The local queen of disoc and soul brings her 20-year-old show to Ballina with a mix of the best dance tunes: from Motown to Michael Jackson, from Disco to George Michael, from Jamiroquai to Aretha, you will not be able to stop dancing. At the Ballina RSL Club on Friday, March 30, from 9pm.
- Autumn Arts Extravaganza in Nimbin: Enjoy the annual event that is the Autumn Arts Extravaganza, showcasing local and emerging artists of the region. This major exhibition is curated by the Nimbin Artists Gallery, located within the School of Arts complex. The gallery is open daily and can be accessed from the main street next to the hall. During the exhibition, the gallery is joined to the hall, stage and back areas for one of Nimbin's largest art events. At the Nimbin School of Arts, 47 Cullen St, Nimbin, from March 31 to April 29, 10am to 4.30pm. Free event.
- Puppetry of the Penis in Byron Bay: Direct From Las Vegas, the masters of 'genital origami' return to shock and awe audiences by folding, twisting, bulging and scooping their junk into creations such as The Pelican, The Windsurfer, The Eiffel Tower, The Loch Ness Monster and their signature creation, The Hamburger - all projected onto a huge screen for your close-up enjoyment. At the Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, on Sunday, April 1, from 8pm.
- Mrs Hippie And The Love Handles In Nimbin: Be entertained by some of the most colourful Nimbin performers. The Cafe will be open serving great food and drinks. BYO. At the Nimbin Bush Theatre, 2 Blue Knob Rd, Nimbin, on Sunday, April 1, from 12,30pm. Free event.
- Lismore Car Boot Market: Over 200 stalls of all kinds gather together in the heart of the region's diversity and creativity. Over 30 garage sales undercover all in the one place. Plants, produce, preserves; outdoor furniture made (recycled timber); recycled tools and hardware; clothes, shoes, accessories new/recycled; crystals; candles; carpets mats; massage and more. At Lismore Shopping Square parking area, Uralba St, Lismore, from 7.30am to 2pm. Free event.
- Ballina Country Music Club: Would you like to sing or play a country song? The Ballina Country Music Club meets on the first Sunday of each month at the Ballina RSL Club, 1 Grant St, Ballina, on Sunday, April 1, from 12 noon to 5pm. Free.
- Journeys of Hope Art Exhibition in Lismore: The Serpentine Community Gallery presents the Interrelate Royal Commission community-based support service art exhibition Journeys of Hope. In 2013, Interrelate was funded to provide the Royal Commission community-based support services to survivors of child sexual abuse and their families, as well as witnesses and employees of institutions and organisations where abuse took place. Since the program's inception, Interrelate has supported more than 1000 clients affected by the Royal Commission. The works displayed are the creative outcome of clients' unique and personal ways of expressing their feelings and making meaning of their journeys. At the Serpentine Community Gallery, 17 Bridge St, North Lismore, open now until April 4. Monday to Friday, 10am-4pm: Saturdays, 10am-2pm. Free.