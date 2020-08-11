What’s on the agenda at tonight’s council meeting?

ONE of the more interesting topics of discussion at tonight’s Lismore council meeting will revolve around the resignation of two councillors.

Late last week, Cr Gianpiero Battista and Cr Greg Bennett announced their intentions to stand down.

Local Government elections, due to be held next month, were delayed 12 months due to COVID-19.

A NSW Office of Local Government spokesman confirmed that there would be no by-election in Lismore this year due to the resignations.

“As part of the postponement of the 2020 local government elections due to the COVID-19 pandemic, councils are not required to hold by-elections to fill a councillor vacancy for the remainder of the council term (September 4, 2021),” he said.

“A decision to resign from civic office is a matter for the individual councillor.”

The council agenda papers say the councillor fees budgeted for these two councillors would be returned to the General Fund.

It says “staff would like to thank councillors Battista and Bennett for their leadership over their cumulative years of service”.

“In accordance with the Local Government Act the general manager has written to the Electoral Commissioner, the chief executive officer of the Office of Local Government and the Secretary of the Department notifying them of the resignations.”

Other items up for discussion:

Amended Planning Proposal to rezone part of 1A and 1B Northcott Drive, Goonellabah for residential development.

Council has received an application to construct a one-bedroom dwelling on land zoned RU1 (Primary Production) at 426 Tuckurimba Rd. East Coraki, creating a detached dual occupancy. The application seeks a variation to Lismore Local Environmental Plan (LEP).

Application to name Ground 4 at Albert Park Baseball/ Softball Complex ‘Shailes Field’ after Kayleen Shailes.

Presentation of report on Lismore Park Plan of Management and Lismore Parklands Master Plan.

Different sectors of the community have called for clarity on guidelines surrounding the source of produce sold at the Farmers Markets.

Minutes of the Traffic Advisory Committee meeting tabled, including discussions about: converting traffic flow to one way on Little Dawson Street, Lismore; Proposed changes to intersections on Cowlong Rd, McLeans Ridges; speed zone reviews on rural roads; traffic safety issues – Donnans Road, Lismore Heights; traffic issues – Sunrise Crescent, Goonellabah.

Residents’ concerns surrounding the intersection of Sunrise Crescent and Bruxner Hwy were raised by Lismore MP Janelle Saffin.

The council’s Design Services Team resolved to undertake a detailed survey of the Sunrise Crescent and Ballina Road intersection with results to be forwarded to Transport for NSW to investigate if there are any anomalies in the road surface.

TfNSW would also be asked to provide an update on the dual lane/ realignment proposal for the Bruxner Highway between Kadina Street and Holland Street.

The committee also resolved to ask TfNSW to consider publishing a media statement in relation to the future bypass planned for the Bruxner Highway between Oliver Ave roundabout and Sneaths Road, Wollongbar.