What's on the agenda at Lismore's council meeting tonight?

COUNCIL MEETING: A meeting at Lismore City Council to discuss pensioner debt, development approvals and various other matters will commence at 7pm on Tuesday June 12. Alison Paterson

COUNCILLORS will be taking their vitamins and drinking coffee ahead of a predicted late meeting on June 12.

Amongst other matters under discussion at the meeting, which will commence at 7pm, the council will consider submissions on the removal of the exemption for pensioners under the council's current debt recovery practices.

Development

Also on the agenda are several development projects, including one for determination of Development Application No. 17/422 for subdivision at 198 Gungas Road, Nimbin into 20 lots.

The report provided options for consideration by the council and provided wording for an alternate resolution relating to the variation of buffer requirements to adjoining grazing land.

Decision of the matter was deferred by the council pending receipt of a Land Use Conflict Risk Assessment (LUCRA) which has now been received and report recommends that the application be approved subject to appropriate conditions of development consent.

Edible Streetscapes

Another matter under consideration was Edible Streets which aims to create edible and ornamental gardens in public spaces.

Those in favour of the plan state it has numerous community benefits and was aligned with 'Support community members to participate in healthy eating and active living' strategy in the Imagine Lismore Community Strategic Plan.

Policy Manual

The council will discuss creating an approved pathway for people using council lands for different activities and include risk assessments.

Procurement Policy

The council resolved at its reconvened December meeting to advertise the amended Procurement Policy and report back any submissions received for consideration and final determination.

Lismore Development Control Plan

Ensure land was available and serviced to meet population growth in locations that are accessible, close to services and employment, and suitable for development.

General Manager's report on:

Swim Club Access Licence

A report was considered at the council meeting on December 2017 on agreements for both the Lismore Workers Swim Club and Summerland Racing Team on their continued use of the Lismore Memorial Baths and the Goonellabah Sports and Aquatics Centre Facility.

It was resolved to form a committee to review the Swim Club Access Licences and report back to the council in March 2018. This report does not revisit background issues covered in the report to the council in December 2017.

Albert Park Baseball Complex Development

LCC has received grant funding to undertake a major upgrade of the Albert Park Baseball Facility.

The upgrade includes works to fields and surrounding infrastructure to bring the facility to a national standard capable of hosting national and international tournaments and training camps. Baseball Australia have made commitments to relocate some of their operations to the facility due to the upgrades.

Lismore Flood Appeal

This report provides an overview of the establishment of the Lismore Flood Appeal, detail of the funds raised and the processes through which allocations were made to eligible appeal applicants.

It, additionally, seeks the Council sign off on a final allocation of funds to eligible applicants and the closure of the Lismore Flood Appeal.

Waste Management & Recovery

A new five year Waste Management and Resource Recovery Strategy titled "The Recycling Revolution" was submitted to the December 2017 Council meeting. The council resolved to place the plan on public exhibition.

Investments

Investments as at May 31,2018 are estimated to be $52,772,450.

The interest rate reported for May 2018 is estimated to be 2.49 per cent which was above the 90 Day Bank Bill Index of 1.94 per cent.

The final interest return may vary due to actual returns achieved on investments advised after month end.