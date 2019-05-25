WHAT'S ON: Make the most of Beef Week Saturday

COLLOQUIALLY known as Beef Week Saturday, tomorrow's festivities are the heart of the Beef Week festival as Casino's CBD bursts to life.

This year BBQ Mafia will turn up the heat with cooking demonstrations, while take a stroll through the Show n Shine Car Show on Walker Street.

This year, the APWA NSW will host their whipcracking championships at Beef Week, while locals can try their hand at the sport in the local championships sponsored by Rod Botfield.

Make sure you visit the orchid show at St Mark's Anglican Hall on Barker St, and browse the stalls in the Dot Robson craft and design market in the Casino Civic Hall.

Cattle competitions

There is nothing more iconic about Casino Beef Week than the sight of a hundred cattle on show down the main street of Casino's CBD.

Take the time to check out the cattle on show in the Primex Field Days school steer competition, led steer judging, stud cattle competition and concluding auction of led steers.

Chill out zone

If you are exhausted by the Beef Week festivities in Casino on Saturday, take a break in the family chill out area.

This year, Beef Week organisers have created dedicated fenced off areas for families with tables and seating.

The area will be set up in Canterbury Street in front of the Casino RSM Club from 8.30am to 3.30pm.

There will be plenty of keep the kids entertained while parents relax, with free face painting and a kids rodeo, as well as a food truck and coffee cart and the Summerland chalk art competition.

Rodeo

Hosted by Casino Rodeo and Campdraft, the annual Westlawn Rodeo promises to feature everyone's favourite events such as the bulls, saddle broncs, and the poddy ride.

There will also be an 8-14 mini bull ride feature, with the prize to be announced on the day.

Tickets are $40 for a family, $20 for adults, $10 for children under 16, while children under five are free.

Gates will open at the Casino Showgrounds at 3pm with the main event kicking off at 4.30pm.

Mr Beef

The day winds down with the high-excitement of the Mr Beef competition, as some of the region's men show off on stage at the Casino RSM Club.

The contestants 1 by 1 bust a move in an attempt to impress the crowd who then determines the winner and cheers for the guy they believe most deserves to wear the famous set of horns that have taken on a sacred status of their own.

The night provides the audience with a great opportunity to come together to have a few beers and a good belly laugh.