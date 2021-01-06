WHAT’S ON: Huge entertainment list for January

2021 is here and with the new year, a massive list of entertainment shows and performances has been confirmed for this month.

Some of them are:

• Summer Stage Byron Bay: Oka plus Bullhorn on Saturday, January 9, from 4pm; Lisa Hunt's Forever Soul, plus the Hussy Hicks, at Red Devil Park, Byron Bay, on Sunday, January 10, from 3pm. Also The Beautiful Girls and Band of Frequencies and Loonaloop on Saturday, January 23; The Feramones, Late for Woodstock and Soul'd on Sunday, January 24 from 3pm.

• Starlight Festival: The festival offers a singingbowl masterclass, readings, massage, personal development, psychics, tarot, yoga, and a number of music performances throughout the event. From Thursday, January 7 to Sunday, January 9, at the A&I Hall in Bangalow.

• Áine Tyrrell and Emily Wurramara: Wurramara and Tyrrell don't share the same blood but they call each other sister. Sisters by story. As much as our DNA holds the keys to their identity so does the story of where they come from and the legends and mythologies from the land that are so delicately woven into their ancestral memory. At the Regent Cinema in Murwillumbah this Friday, January 8, from 9pm.

• Comedy at the Cherry: A night of non-stop laughs as Ballina's Cherry Street Bowling Club brings Mel Buttle, Ting Lim, Grace Hogan, Alexandra Hudson and Michael Hastie to stage. With music by Mykaela Jay, this Friday, January 8, from 8pm.

Mel Buttle

• Bruns Does Burlesque: Featuring some of Australia's hottest burlesque artists today … and with a very special twist as only the Brunswick Picture House can do. At the Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads, Saturday January 9 at 9pm, and Sunday January 10 at 8pm.

• Comedy with Nikki Britton, Sam Taunton and Tom Ballard: At the Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads, from Saturday to Wednesday, January 9 to 13, 7pm.

• Cheeky Cabaret: A variety show on acid. The Cheeky features a different cast of troubadours, miscreants, delectable divas and cabaret queens every month. At the Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads, from Wednesday to Saturday, January 13 to 16, 9pm.

• Circus Maximas: Cirkus Maximas will offer an interactive 50-minute action packed kids show featuring international acrobats, Chinese juggling, the fastest hula hooper in Australia, plus a 30-minute circus skills workshop. At the Ballina RSL Club on Wednesday, January 13, from 9.30am.

• Bangalow Film Festival: The inaugural version of the event will include four outdoor and drive-in screenings, classic and art house films, with a remastered version of La Dolce Vita opening the festival. From January 14 to 23 at different venues in Bangalow.

Actor Anita Ekberg in 1961 film 'La Dolce Vita'.

• Sam Simmons - Sam I Am: No life lessons, no profundity and no epiphanies. Just one hundred per cent guaranteed hilarious and frivolous escapism from the "new normal". At the Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads, from Thursday to Sunday, January 14 to 17, 7pm (6pm on Sunday).

• Picture House Circus Bonanza: A family-friendly show that mixes family-friendly cabaret with circus and then threw in a bit of comedy and a good dose of hijinks and surprise. At the Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads, on Saturday and Sunday, January 16 and 17, 2pm.

• Arj Barker - Safe Space: Comedian Arj Barker makes his Picture House debut this summer. At the Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads, from Tuesday to Monday, January 19 to 25, 6pm (5pm on Sunday).

• Anne Edmonds and Lloyd Langford - Business with Pleasure: After spending a large part of 2020 in Melbourne lockdown together, Anne & Lloyd have decided now is the time to go on a national tour. Come and witness these two comedians live. There'll be jokes, stories, gossip and quite possibly the thrilling spectacle of the onstage breakdown of their relationship. At the Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads, from Tuesday to Sunday, January 19 to 24, 8pm (7pm on Sunday).

• Jimeoin: Comedy with Jimeoin's new show Turn It Up! at the Ballina RSL Club on Friday, January 22, from 7.30pm. 18+.

• Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Live music with a different Northern NSW music act every day. Tuesday and Wednesday 6pm. Friday 5.30pm. Saturday 6pm and Sunday 5.30pm.

• The Northern, Byron Bay: Nick Cunningham on Thursday, January 14; Felipe Baldomir on Saturday, January 16; Hands Like Houses on Wednesday, January 20 and Press Club on Thursday, January 28. Click here for details.

• The Big Gig: And then The Big Gig free live comedy with Mandy Nolan and two guest comedians. On Thursday, January 28, from 8pm.

• Bonus: Titans vs Warriors at Oakes Oval on February 27, 5.30pm. Gates open 12pm. Tickets from mid-January from the Visit Lismore website.

Did we miss a gig? If you are organising it, email us a short description, date, time and a link for more information (plus a contact number for our use if needed) to northernstar@news.com.au today.

Note: Always confirm with the venue before booking tickets given the volatile nature of live entertainment during a global pandemic.