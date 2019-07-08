WHAT'S ON: From world class junior surfing to outdoor expo

ACTIVE: Lennox Head surfer Mikey McDonagh moments after winning the Skullcandy Oz Grom Open in Lennox Head in 2017.

ACTIVE: Lennox Head surfer Mikey McDonagh moments after winning the Skullcandy Oz Grom Open in Lennox Head in 2017. Ethan Smith/Surfing NSW

1. NAIDOC Week Walk in Ballina:

From the Ballina RSL Club today from 10am.

The NAIDOC Week Walk commences at the Ballina RSL car park, continuing along River Street to the official ceremony on the grassed area at the front of the Ballina Visitor Information Centre. Meet at 10am at the Ballina RSL Club for the walk, which will kick off around 10.30am along River Street. The flag raising and official ceremony will start around 11am. Council provides a morning tea for the elders in the Richmond Room and there will be a BBQ and kids games in a closed section of the car park behind the Visitors Centre.

2. Dr Seuss Cat in the Hat in Lismore:

At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty Street, Lismore, today at 11am and 1pm.

The Cat in The Hat interrupts this rainy afternoon with his unexpected visit to Sally and her brother's cosy home. Their outspoken and outraged pet Fish is astounded and concerned, but this cat will not be deterred. He will teach us all to make our own fun with nothing but a little imagination. "It's fun to have fun, but you have to know how.” Along with Thing One and Thing Two, the cat will fill the theatre with mischievous humour and madcap style.

Young and old alike will delight in this faithful adaptation of a classic book come to life before our very eyes. Spoiler alert: Things run amuck, and quickly.

3. 12th Arakwal NAIDOC Film Screening in Byron Bay:

At the Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, this Tuesday from 6.30pm. $12.

The Arakwal Corporation, Flickerfest and iQ Inc present an evening of aboriginal storytelling celebrating NAIDOC Week 2019. This year's programme was curated from Flickerfest favourites.

The program includes multi award-winning comedy short film Yulubidyi, which won Best Australian Short at Flickerfest 2019; Djali by award-winning Australian actor Hunter Page-Lochard (Cleverman); plus the moving animated documentary Barbara by academic and writer Prof. Larissa Behrendt; plus Lil Bois directed by Grant Thompson all the way from NT, the first ever film in traditional language of Ngandi.

4. Under 21 Women's And Men's Australian Hockey Championship in Lismore:

At Hepburn Park, Goonellabah, from Wednesday until July 17. Free event.

A total of 16 teams, representing most states and territories, are coming to find out who is the best. The NSW Womens and Tasmania Mens teams were crowned Under-21 Australian Champions in 2018. The event is supported by the NSW Government via its tourism and major events agency Destination NSW. The announcement is part of HA's ongoing five-year partnership with Destination NSW. For games times and details visit hockey.org.au/u21.

5. Zootopia Free Screening in Ballina:

At the Sports Lounge, Level 1, Ballina RSL Club, this Friday from 10am.

Free children's movie Zootopia on the big screen for children aged 3-12. Parents must accompany their children to this event. All children get a free drink and popcorn, tea and coffee for the adults.

This 2016 animated film by Walt Disney Studios tell ths story of the city of Zootopia, a mammal metropolis. When Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) becomes the first rabbit to join the police force, she quickly learns how tough it is to enforce the law. Determined to prove herself, Judy jumps at the opportunity to solve a mysterious case. Unfortunately, that means working with Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman), a wily fox who makes her job even harder.

6. Skullcandy Oz Grom Open 2019 in Lennox Head:

At Seven Mile Beach, Lennox Head, from Friday to July 17, 7am to 4pm.

The Skullcandy Oz Grom Open returns to Lennox Head for its 8th year on the junior calendar.

The competition is renowned for the strongest line ups across the age groups of 12s to Pro Junior Age. A full international field is again expected as the event has attracted surfers from ten different countries in previous years. It is rated as the best Junior Competition in the world.

7. Timberjacks Junion Baseball Friendship Series Tournament in Lismore:

At Albert Park Baseball Complex, Keen St, Lismore, from Friday to Sunday, from 9am. Free event.

The annual Timberjacks Junior Baseball Carnival will include more than 20 teams from Sydney, Brisbane and the Gold Coast. A great opportunity for everyone to check out Junior baseball in Lismore.

8. Outdoor Leisure Show in Lismore:

At the Lismore Showgrounds, Alexandra Pde, Lismore, from Friday to Sunday, 9am to 4pm. Adult $15, Concession $10.

The largest outdoor leisure show in regional NSW will feature everything for an outdoor enthusiast. Adventure from your back door and beyond. Caravans and campers, fishing, boating, 4WD and accessories, camping, adventure gear and holiday destinations with more than 170 exhibitors.

9. Food Truck Festival at the Evans Head Bowlo:

At Evans Head Bowling Club, 2 Beech St, Evans Head, this Saturday from 4pm to 8pm. Free event.

The event will feature food truck vendors serving delicious meals, a couple of pop-up bars, live entertainment by The Drive Ins and children's activities including jumping castles, teacup rides and face painting. Organised by The Design Collective Markets & Events.

10. Trashfest in Lismore:

At the Star Court Theatre, Star Court Arcade, 126 Molesworth St, Lismore, this Saturday from 7.30pm. $15.

This film was compiled and edited by Andrew Leavold, a Queensland-based director of the cult documentary The Search for Weng Weng, from his thirty-plus years of excavating film oddities. Leavold digs deep into the Trash Video vaults to create the ultimate two-hour party mash-up for cine-generates and severely damaged pulp casualties: clips from Bollywood and Nollywood - that's Nigerian DIY 'cinema' - as well as vintage ads and trailers, brain-numbing religious shorts, spook-show weirds, a short Filipino disco number, Turksploitation (ever seen the Turkish Star Wars?), the North Korean Godzilla, Indonesian flying-heads-with-guts-attached, and wrestling Mexican Mummies - a glorious Trash-fried enchilada with extra cheese. Rated MA15+, 120 min.

11. Proms by the Beach in Lennox Head:

At Lennox Community Centre, Macney Ln, Lennox Head, on Saturday from 7.30pm and Sunday from 2pm.

The Lismore Symphony Orchestra, in partnership with 11-piece band Soul'd, will offer a mix of classical and modern music. The first part will be directed and conducted by Sonya Lopes, will include the Dambusters March, Rimsky-Korsakov's Capriccio Espagnol and Elgar's Pomp and Circumstance (Land of Hope and Glory).

The second half will feature Soul'd playing alongside the orchestra, with the support of lead vocalists Laura Nobel and Jason Kafoa. The collaboration will present original arrangements of Midnight Train to Georgia, Whiter Shade of Pale, I Will Survive and several other big hits.