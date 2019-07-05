What's on: From PLTS to Larry Laugh Loud
Today
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Jordy DJ Party 9pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Lounge - Narelle Harris 4pm; Boardwalk Stage Nathan Kaye 7.30pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: PLTS + Baby + Regular Band + Victor Bravo + Middlewing 8pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Jeff Massey 7pm
- Dusty Attic Music Lounge, Lismore: Archer 7pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DJ Cornelius 8.30pm
- Kingscliff Beach Hotel: Russell Morris and Band with Benny D Williams 7.30pm
- Locura, Byron Bay: Cosmo Ritmo presents Wax'o Paradiso 8pm
- Ocean Shores Tavern: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
- Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Yolan 6pm
- Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Loose Ends 9.30pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Andy Pierce 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Brian Watt Band 8.30pm
- The Bank, Lismore: Jim - Bob Bank Job 6.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Epic 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Dan Hannaford 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Christian Patey 7.30pm; 8.45
Saturday, July 6
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Jordy DJ Party 9pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Dan Hannaford 6.30pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: The Swamps 7pm
- Byron Bay Services Club: Russell Morris and Band with Pat Tierney 8pm
- Byron Theatre: RSC Live Screening Taming of the Shrew 1pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: The Cath Simes Band 8pm
- Dusty Attic Music Lounge, Lismore: Blindmouth 7pm
- Foxy Luu's, Byron Bay: Acoustic Gypsy Jazz with Ben Julian 6pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Disco Disciples 8.30pm
- Locura, Byron Bay: Oli Wright + Benjamas 7pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: Push 9.30pm
- Northern Rivers Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 6.30pm
- Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Glen Massey and The Thread 9.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Friendly Enemies 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Goodrich 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 6pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Lee Morris 7.30pm; 8.45pm
Sunday, July 7
- Ballina RSL Club: Live Music Day featuring Jim Cochran 11am
- Byron Bay Golf Club: Barefoot Beat Live DJ Music on the Deck 2pm
- Byron Monthly Market, Butler Street: Peter Davidien (Band); Gabriel Otu (Afrobeat); Guy Kachel; Tim Stokes 10am
- Byron Theatre: Khentruol Lodro T'haye Rinpoche - The Knowledge Necessary to Know Peace and Happiness 4pm
- Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Chris Aronsten 1pm
- Locura, Byron Bay: DJ Monsieur Diop 9pm
- Ocean Shores Country Club: John Dixon 2pm
- Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Rob Edwards 5pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Wally and the Gaters 1pm; DJ 2-Sinc 5pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Jamie Ashforth Trio 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Biggy P 5pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJs Vinnie LaDuce and Jezza J Lunch
- Wardell Sports and Rec Club: Jam Session 2pm
Monday, July 8
- Locura, Byron Bay: Mi Casa Su Casa "my house is your house” Benjamas 9pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Fintan 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Monsieur Diop (DJ set) 6pm
- Byron Theatre: 12th Arakwal NAIDOC Film Screening 6.30pm
- Lennox Head Community Centre: Dancing in the Dark 7pm
- Lismore Golf Club, Lismore: Summerland Rockers Intermediate 7pm; Advanced 7.45pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Chris Aronsten 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Vinnie LaDuce (DJ Set) 6pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Social Ballroom Dance with Dean Doyle 7pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night 7.30pm
- Byron Theatre: National Theatre Live Screening - All My Sons 6.30pm
- Dusty Attic Music Lounge, Lismore: Larry Laughs Loud - Comedy Open Mic 7pm
- Lismore Golf Club: Hooked on Swing lessons 6pm; Partner Dance Lessons 8pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Jeremiah Johnson 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Boots (DJ set) 6pm
Tuesday, July 9
Wednesday, July 10