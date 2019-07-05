Menu
Byron Bay band PLTS (read 'pilots') is formed by, from left, Byron Carney on rhythm guitar, Kit Bray on vocals and lead guitar, and Harry Deacon on drums.
Whats On

What's on: From PLTS to Larry Laugh Loud

5th Jul 2019 4:30 PM
Today

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Jordy DJ Party 9pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Lounge - Narelle Harris 4pm; Boardwalk Stage Nathan Kaye 7.30pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: PLTS + Baby + Regular Band + Victor Bravo + Middlewing 8pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Jeff Massey 7pm
  • Dusty Attic Music Lounge, Lismore: Archer 7pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DJ Cornelius 8.30pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Hotel: Russell Morris and Band with Benny D Williams 7.30pm
  • Locura, Byron Bay: Cosmo Ritmo presents Wax'o Paradiso 8pm
  • Ocean Shores Tavern: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
  • Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Yolan 6pm
  • Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Loose Ends 9.30pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Andy Pierce 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Brian Watt Band 8.30pm
  • The Bank, Lismore: Jim - Bob Bank Job 6.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Epic 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Dan Hannaford 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Christian Patey 7.30pm; 8.45

Saturday, July 6

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Jordy DJ Party 9pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Dan Hannaford 6.30pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: The Swamps 7pm
  • Byron Bay Services Club: Russell Morris and Band with Pat Tierney 8pm
  • Byron Theatre: RSC Live Screening Taming of the Shrew 1pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: The Cath Simes Band 8pm
  • Dusty Attic Music Lounge, Lismore: Blindmouth 7pm
  • Foxy Luu's, Byron Bay: Acoustic Gypsy Jazz with Ben Julian 6pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Disco Disciples 8.30pm
  • Locura, Byron Bay: Oli Wright + Benjamas 7pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Push 9.30pm
  • Northern Rivers Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 6.30pm
  • Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Glen Massey and The Thread 9.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Friendly Enemies 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Goodrich 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 6pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Lee Morris 7.30pm; 8.45pm

Sunday, July 7

  • Ballina RSL Club: Live Music Day featuring Jim Cochran 11am
  • Byron Bay Golf Club: Barefoot Beat Live DJ Music on the Deck 2pm
  • Byron Monthly Market, Butler Street: Peter Davidien (Band); Gabriel Otu (Afrobeat); Guy Kachel; Tim Stokes 10am
  • Byron Theatre: Khentruol Lodro T'haye Rinpoche - The Knowledge Necessary to Know Peace and Happiness 4pm
  • Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Chris Aronsten 1pm
  • Locura, Byron Bay: DJ Monsieur Diop 9pm
  • Ocean Shores Country Club: John Dixon 2pm
  • Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Rob Edwards 5pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Wally and the Gaters 1pm; DJ 2-Sinc 5pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Jamie Ashforth Trio 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Biggy P 5pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJs Vinnie LaDuce and Jezza J Lunch
  • Wardell Sports and Rec Club: Jam Session 2pm

Monday, July 8

  • Locura, Byron Bay: Mi Casa Su Casa "my house is your house” Benjamas 9pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Fintan 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Monsieur Diop (DJ set) 6pm

    Tuesday, July 9

    Wednesday, July 10

    • Ballina RSL Club: Social Ballroom Dance with Dean Doyle 7pm
    • Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night 7.30pm
    • Byron Theatre: National Theatre Live Screening - All My Sons 6.30pm
    • Dusty Attic Music Lounge, Lismore: Larry Laughs Loud - Comedy Open Mic 7pm
    • Lismore Golf Club: Hooked on Swing lessons 6pm; Partner Dance Lessons 8pm
    • The Rails, Byron Bay: Jeremiah Johnson 7pm
    • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Boots (DJ set) 6pm
ballina byron bay casino gig guide kyogle lismore whatson
Lismore Northern Star

