WHAT'S ON: Find an Australia Day celebration near you

Ann-Marie Lukic, Ruth Strickland-Ross and Liz Hill at the Ballina Rotary Family Fun Day in Fawcett Park on Australia Day.

OFFICIAL Australia events including citizenship ceremonies and the announcement of Australia Day awards are happening in the area on January 26.

BALLINA SHIRE

Lennox Head

The official Ballina Shire Australia Day ceremony will be held at the Lennox Head Cultural and Community Centre on January 26 from 9am, with former Wallaby Matthew Burke the special guest. Starting at 9am, there will be a Welcome to Country with Aunty Julia Paden followed by an acknowledgement dance by a local dance troupe. The Ballina Shire Australia Day awards recipients will be announced along with a citizenship ceremony for over 15 new citizens.

Winners at Australia Day at Broadwater Rileys Hill Hall hosted by Richmond Valley Council.Frpm left: Sportsperson of the Year Eileen Byers, Young Volunteer of the Year William Genge, Volunteer of the Year Betty Archer, 2nd Young Volunteer of the Year Theodore Scholl, Young Citizen of the Year Alice Magner, Citizen of the Year Pam Bellingham and Young Sportsperson of the Year Caroline Sankey. Susanna Freymark

RICHMOND VALLEY

Rappville

Richmond Valley's Australia Day event in Rappville runs from 9am until 2pm. There will be the award ceremony from 11am, followed by a full day of entertainment. This includes pig races, a giant rainforest water slide, face painting, Show'n'Shine display, food and amusement rides. There will be prizes for the best dressed Aussie Clobber, with plenty of bush balladers and live music.

LISMORE

Lismore

Lismore will be honouring the LGA's exceptional citizens as well as welcoming new Australians during the 2019 Australia Day Awards ceremony at Lismore City Hall from 9am. This year's awards will be presented by Lismore's 2019 Australia Day ambassador, Melanie Thomas. The ceremony will be followed by morning tea and everyone is welcome to attend.

Lismore Memorial Baths will be hosting a special Australia Day pool party from 6pm to 9pm. There are giveaways for best dressed, music, a sausage sizzle and slushies, as well as two giant inflatables.

Nimbin

Nimbin will host two events on January 26, including a Survival Day event and the annual Nimbin Swimming Pool Olympics.

The Nimbin Swimming Pool Olympics will be held at Nimbin Swimming Pool from 10am, with a $10 entry fee by donation. This quirky event is a fundraiser for the Nimbin pool, featuring synchronized swimming competitions, The Great Marathon Float, poolside fashion parade, fun races and a surprise event. There will be a barbecue, with cakes and drinks available.

Nimbin's Survival Day event kicks off from 12pm at the Nimbin Bush Theatre, and acknowledges the 'amazing survival of the oldest race on Earth'. There will be a smoking ceremony and Welcome to Country with local Elders, as well as stories and dancing. Multi-instrumentalist Craig Atkins will provide live music. Entry by donation.

YiYi, Delta Kaye and Indira at the Byron Bay Australia Day Celebrations. Lyn McCarthy

BYRON SHIRE

Bangalow

There will be a community breakfast celebration, hosted by Bangalow Red Cross and friends from 8am-11am at Bangalow RSL Hall. There will be a sausage sizzle and drinks, cakes, live entertainment and free Australian flags.

Brunswick Heads

Combined Services of Brunswick Valley hosts the Breakfast in the Park from 7.30am to 10.00am at Banner Park. There will be a $5 barbecue breakfast $5.00, free Australian flags and live entertainment.

Byron Bay

Rotary Club of Byron Bay's Breakfast in the Park from 7.30am-11am at Main Beach, next to the Byron Bay Surf Club with a barbecue breakfast, free Australian flags and live entertainment.

Later in the day, The Sisters for Reconciliation will host a celebration of the survival of Indigenous culture event at Byron Bay Main Beach Park. From 11am-3pm, there will be music, dancing and children's events.

Mullumbimby

Byron Shire Council will host the invitation only Australia Day citizenship ceremony from 10am at Byron Shire Council Chambers, Station Street, Mullumbimby.

Ocean Shores

Ocean Shores Community Association will host an Aussie barbecue from 3pm to 5pm at Ocean Shores Public School. There will be a sausage sizzle, giant lamington, free Australian flags, music, and the ever-popular mullet throwing championship.

Member for Page Kevin Hogan at Kyogle's Australia Day.

KYOGLE

You can beat the heat with free admission all day at Kyogle, Bonalbo and Woodenbong pools.

Kyogle

Kyogle Australia Day festivities will be held the Kyogle Memorial Hall and will get underway at 9am with the Kyogle Lions Club serving up a free traditional Aussie morning tea of billy tea and damper before the official ceremony starts at 10am. The event includes the traditional land owners acknowledgement and welcome, as well as the citizenship ceremony, Australia Day address and presentation of awards.

Quota Club of Kyogle will host a lunch at noon.

Bonalbo's Australia Day.

West of the Range

There will be a free sausage sizzle at Bonalbo Bowling and Recreation Club from 10am to 12.45pm, with barefoot bowls, an Ambrose golf competition and market stalls. The official ceremony kicks off at 1pm, with a Welcome to Country by Cedric Walker, followed by the Australia Day address by Kyogle's Olympic boxer Athol McQueen.

Woodenbong

The day's events will start at 8.30am with billy tea and damper at the Woodenbong Public Hall, followed by a 10am flag raising and the start of the official ceremony. At noon, there will be lunch and refreshments, with live entertainment.

There will be a cricket coaching clinic at the oval behind the swimming pool from noon, followed by a community cricket match at the oval from 1.30pm.

TENTERFIELD SHIRE

Tenterfield Memorial Hall will host Granite Belt Community Band's Music on the Deck from 8.15am, with a Lions Club breakfast available. The award and citizenship ceremonies commence from 9am, with renowned paramedic and 2019 Australia Day ambassador Paul Featherstone. The Granite Belt Community Band and the Tenterfield Highlanders Pipe Band will provide entertainment.