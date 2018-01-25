Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

WHAT'S ON: Australia Day events around the Northern Rivers

Wendy Andrews
JASMINE BURKE
by

WANT to know what's happening in your patch on Australia Day?

Here's a list of council-planned activities as well as events being hosted by other organisations and venues around the Northern Rivers tomorrow.

BYRON SHIRE

Brunswick Heads

Breakfast in the Park (Combined Services of Brunswick Valley)

  • Time: 7-10am
  • Where: Housie Tent, Banner Park
  • Breakfast costs $5. Free Australian flags, live music, singalong

Byron Bay

Breakfast in the Park (Rotary Club of Byron Bay)

  • Time: 7.30-11am
  • Where: Next to the Byron Bay Surf Club, Main Beach
  • Light refreshments, free Australian flags, live entertainment

Australia Day Paddle (Byron Bay Surf Club)

  • Time: 8am for registrations, with the paddle at 10am
  • Where: Wategos to Main Beach
  • $10 entry fee with presentations after the paddle

Celebration of the Survival of Indigenous Culture (The Sisters for Reconciliation)

  • Time: 11am-3pm
  • Where: Byron Bay Main Beach Park, Cavanbah/Byron Bay
  • Alcohol-free event, music and dancing, kids activities

Suffolk Park

Fun Afternoon (Byron Rural Fire Brigade)

  • Time: Noon-4pm
  • Where: Gaggin Park, Alcorn St
  • Free sausage sizzle, cake, drinks, free Australian flags, children's entertainment, music

Ocean Shores

Official ceremony - by invitation (Ocean Shores Country Club)

  • Time: 11am-1pm
  • Where: Ocean Shores Country Club
  • Australia Day Ambassador, Australia Day Address, Community Awards, Citizenship Ceremony

Aussie Barbecue (Ocean Shores Community Association)

  • Time: 5-7pm
  • Where: Ocean Shores Public School
  • Free sausage sizzle, ice pops, cake, drinks, free Australian flags, music, mullet throwing championship, singalong, rainforest walk
  • For more details phone 6680 1108 or visit www.osca.org.au

BALLINA SHIRE

Ballina

The Great Duck Race

  • Time: Noon-7pm
  • Where: Richmond River, Fawcett Park, Ballina
  • Family event with live entertainment, market stalls, food vans, pony rides, face painting and more

Ballina RSL - Australia Day

  • Time: From 8am to close
  • Where: 1 Grant St, Ballina
  • Buffet breakfast, arts and crafts for children, fishing competition for children, sausage sizzle, face painting and live entertainment

Lennox Head

Official Ballina Shire Australia Day ceremony

  • Time: 10am-noon
  • Where: Lennox Head Community Centre
  • Special guest address by Jessica Watson OAM
  • Free bus service available

Lions Australia Day Celebrations

  • Time: 7am-1pm
  • Where: Lennox beachfront, adjacent to bus station
  • Annual thong-throwing competition, barbecue and music

LISMORE LGA

Bexhill

Australia Day Breakfast

  • Time: From 7am
  • Where: Bexhill Hall
  • Bacon and egg rolls, sausage sizzle, damper, tea and coffee

Dunoon

Australia Day Double Header - Music on the Deck

  • Time: 4pm-midnight
  • Where: Dunoon Sports Club
  • Fun event for anyone who enjoys Aussie rock

Lismore

Australia Day Rockabilly at The Tatts

  • Time: From 3pm
  • Where: New Tattersalls Hotel
  • Live music from the like of The Linelockers that'll get people dancing, plus there's food and beer

Australia Day Awards Ceremony

  • Time: 8.30am
  • Where: Lismore City Hall
  • Citizenship ceremony followed by a free morning tea. Lyndey Milan OAM has been announced as the 2018 Australia Day ambassador for Lismore

Nimbin

Nimbin Swimming Pool Olympics

  • Time: 10am
  • Where: 25 Sibley St
  • Featuring synchronised swimming competitions, the Great Marathon Float, poolside fashion parade, fun races and a surprise event

Survival Day with Emily Wurramara

  • Time: 1pm
  • Where: Nimbin Bush Theatre
  • A day to celebrate the survival of the world's oldest living culture. Includes indigenous performers and ceremony

RICHMOND VALLEY

Broadwater/Rileys Hill

At the hall

  • From 9am: Markets, food stalls, jumping castle and barbecues
  • 9.30am: Kids novelty activities at Memorial Park
  • 10.30am: Official citizenship and award ceremony
  • 11.30am: VIP luncheon for nominees and families
  • Noon: Music by Mark Aitken
  • 12.30pm: Kids novelty activities at Memorial Park
  • 1.30pm: Free watermelon for everyone
  • 2pm: Close

KYOGLE LGA

Bonalbo

Australia Day - West of the Range

  • Time: 10am-2pm
  • Where: Bonalbo Bowling and Recreation Club
  • Car boot market, barefoot bowls, sausage sizzle and an official ceremony
  • Entry into Bonalbo Pool will be free on the day and council's giant inflatable slides will be there

Kyogle

Australia Day Ceremony

  • Time: 9am-12.30pm
  • Where: Kyogle Memorial Hall
  • Kyogle Lions serving up a free traditional Aussie morning tea, plus there's the official ceremony, awards presentation, citizenship ceremony and special guests
  • Entry to Kyogle pool will be free on the day

Woodenbong

Australia Day celebration

  • Time: From 8.30am
  • Where: Woodenbong Public Hall
  • Billy tea and damper, flag raising, official ceremony, cricket, entertainment and raffles

Topics:  australia day community northern rivers events

Lismore Northern Star
'..surfers...don't want to know (about shark sightings)'

'..surfers...don't want to know (about shark sightings)'

TWO years after horror attacks do surfers feel safer to go back into the waters?

Australia Day Forecast: Hot, humid and sticky

Australia Day flags

Temperatures in the low 30s with a chance of showers

Development proposal on the cards for Byron Hospital site

On November 30, Mr Franklin, Mr Hanley, architect Harley Graham and local resident Helen Buckley met with senior public servants to tour the Hospital site.

Opportunity for community to develop proposal for acquiring the site

Return and earn coming to Goonellabah

A reverse vending machine is currently being set up behind Woolworths in Goonellabah.

Other collection points are in Lismore, Ballina, Kyogle and Casino

Local Partners