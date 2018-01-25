WHAT'S ON: Australia Day events around the Northern Rivers

WANT to know what's happening in your patch on Australia Day?

Here's a list of council-planned activities as well as events being hosted by other organisations and venues around the Northern Rivers tomorrow.

BYRON SHIRE

Brunswick Heads

Breakfast in the Park (Combined Services of Brunswick Valley)

Time: 7-10am

Where: Housie Tent, Banner Park

Breakfast costs $5. Free Australian flags, live music, singalong

Byron Bay

Breakfast in the Park (Rotary Club of Byron Bay)

Time: 7.30-11am

Where: Next to the Byron Bay Surf Club, Main Beach

Light refreshments, free Australian flags, live entertainment

Australia Day Paddle (Byron Bay Surf Club)

Time: 8am for registrations, with the paddle at 10am

Where: Wategos to Main Beach

$10 entry fee with presentations after the paddle

Celebration of the Survival of Indigenous Culture (The Sisters for Reconciliation)

Time: 11am-3pm

Where: Byron Bay Main Beach Park, Cavanbah/Byron Bay

Alcohol-free event, music and dancing, kids activities

Suffolk Park

Fun Afternoon (Byron Rural Fire Brigade)

Time: Noon-4pm

Where: Gaggin Park, Alcorn St

Free sausage sizzle, cake, drinks, free Australian flags, children's entertainment, music

Ocean Shores

Official ceremony - by invitation (Ocean Shores Country Club)

Time: 11am-1pm

Where: Ocean Shores Country Club

Australia Day Ambassador, Australia Day Address, Community Awards, Citizenship Ceremony

Aussie Barbecue (Ocean Shores Community Association)

Time: 5-7pm

Where: Ocean Shores Public School

Free sausage sizzle, ice pops, cake, drinks, free Australian flags, music, mullet throwing championship, singalong, rainforest walk

For more details phone 6680 1108 or visit www.osca.org.au

BALLINA SHIRE

Ballina

The Great Duck Race

Time: Noon-7pm

Where: Richmond River, Fawcett Park, Ballina

Family event with live entertainment, market stalls, food vans, pony rides, face painting and more

Ballina RSL - Australia Day

Time: From 8am to close

Where: 1 Grant St, Ballina

Buffet breakfast, arts and crafts for children, fishing competition for children, sausage sizzle, face painting and live entertainment

Lennox Head

Official Ballina Shire Australia Day ceremony

Time: 10am-noon

Where: Lennox Head Community Centre

Special guest address by Jessica Watson OAM

Free bus service available

Lions Australia Day Celebrations

Time: 7am-1pm

Where: Lennox beachfront, adjacent to bus station

Annual thong-throwing competition, barbecue and music

LISMORE LGA

Bexhill

Australia Day Breakfast

Time: From 7am

Where: Bexhill Hall

Bacon and egg rolls, sausage sizzle, damper, tea and coffee

Dunoon

Australia Day Double Header - Music on the Deck

Time: 4pm-midnight

Where: Dunoon Sports Club

Fun event for anyone who enjoys Aussie rock

Lismore

Australia Day Rockabilly at The Tatts

Time: From 3pm

Where: New Tattersalls Hotel

Live music from the like of The Linelockers that'll get people dancing, plus there's food and beer

Australia Day Awards Ceremony

Time: 8.30am

Where: Lismore City Hall

Citizenship ceremony followed by a free morning tea. Lyndey Milan OAM has been announced as the 2018 Australia Day ambassador for Lismore

Nimbin

Nimbin Swimming Pool Olympics

Time: 10am

Where: 25 Sibley St

Featuring synchronised swimming competitions, the Great Marathon Float, poolside fashion parade, fun races and a surprise event

Survival Day with Emily Wurramara

Time: 1pm

Where: Nimbin Bush Theatre

A day to celebrate the survival of the world's oldest living culture. Includes indigenous performers and ceremony

RICHMOND VALLEY

Broadwater/Rileys Hill

At the hall

From 9am: Markets, food stalls, jumping castle and barbecues

9.30am: Kids novelty activities at Memorial Park

10.30am: Official citizenship and award ceremony

11.30am: VIP luncheon for nominees and families

Noon: Music by Mark Aitken

12.30pm: Kids novelty activities at Memorial Park

1.30pm: Free watermelon for everyone

2pm: Close

KYOGLE LGA

Bonalbo

Australia Day - West of the Range

Time: 10am-2pm

Where: Bonalbo Bowling and Recreation Club

Car boot market, barefoot bowls, sausage sizzle and an official ceremony

Entry into Bonalbo Pool will be free on the day and council's giant inflatable slides will be there

Kyogle

Australia Day Ceremony

Time: 9am-12.30pm

Where: Kyogle Memorial Hall

Kyogle Lions serving up a free traditional Aussie morning tea, plus there's the official ceremony, awards presentation, citizenship ceremony and special guests

Entry to Kyogle pool will be free on the day

Woodenbong

Australia Day celebration