WHAT'S ON: Australia Day events around the Northern Rivers

WANT to know what's happening in your patch on Australia Day?
Here's a list of council-planned activities as well as events being hosted by other organisations and venues around the Northern Rivers tomorrow.
BYRON SHIRE
Brunswick Heads
Breakfast in the Park (Combined Services of Brunswick Valley)
- Time: 7-10am
- Where: Housie Tent, Banner Park
- Breakfast costs $5. Free Australian flags, live music, singalong
Byron Bay
Breakfast in the Park (Rotary Club of Byron Bay)
- Time: 7.30-11am
- Where: Next to the Byron Bay Surf Club, Main Beach
- Light refreshments, free Australian flags, live entertainment
Australia Day Paddle (Byron Bay Surf Club)
- Time: 8am for registrations, with the paddle at 10am
- Where: Wategos to Main Beach
- $10 entry fee with presentations after the paddle
Celebration of the Survival of Indigenous Culture (The Sisters for Reconciliation)
- Time: 11am-3pm
- Where: Byron Bay Main Beach Park, Cavanbah/Byron Bay
- Alcohol-free event, music and dancing, kids activities
Suffolk Park
Fun Afternoon (Byron Rural Fire Brigade)
- Time: Noon-4pm
- Where: Gaggin Park, Alcorn St
- Free sausage sizzle, cake, drinks, free Australian flags, children's entertainment, music
Ocean Shores
Official ceremony - by invitation (Ocean Shores Country Club)
- Time: 11am-1pm
- Where: Ocean Shores Country Club
- Australia Day Ambassador, Australia Day Address, Community Awards, Citizenship Ceremony
Aussie Barbecue (Ocean Shores Community Association)
- Time: 5-7pm
- Where: Ocean Shores Public School
- Free sausage sizzle, ice pops, cake, drinks, free Australian flags, music, mullet throwing championship, singalong, rainforest walk
- For more details phone 6680 1108 or visit www.osca.org.au
BALLINA SHIRE
Ballina
The Great Duck Race
- Time: Noon-7pm
- Where: Richmond River, Fawcett Park, Ballina
- Family event with live entertainment, market stalls, food vans, pony rides, face painting and more
Ballina RSL - Australia Day
- Time: From 8am to close
- Where: 1 Grant St, Ballina
- Buffet breakfast, arts and crafts for children, fishing competition for children, sausage sizzle, face painting and live entertainment
Lennox Head
Official Ballina Shire Australia Day ceremony
- Time: 10am-noon
- Where: Lennox Head Community Centre
- Special guest address by Jessica Watson OAM
- Free bus service available
Lions Australia Day Celebrations
- Time: 7am-1pm
- Where: Lennox beachfront, adjacent to bus station
- Annual thong-throwing competition, barbecue and music
LISMORE LGA
Bexhill
Australia Day Breakfast
- Time: From 7am
- Where: Bexhill Hall
- Bacon and egg rolls, sausage sizzle, damper, tea and coffee
Dunoon
Australia Day Double Header - Music on the Deck
- Time: 4pm-midnight
- Where: Dunoon Sports Club
- Fun event for anyone who enjoys Aussie rock
Lismore
Australia Day Rockabilly at The Tatts
- Time: From 3pm
- Where: New Tattersalls Hotel
- Live music from the like of The Linelockers that'll get people dancing, plus there's food and beer
Australia Day Awards Ceremony
- Time: 8.30am
- Where: Lismore City Hall
- Citizenship ceremony followed by a free morning tea. Lyndey Milan OAM has been announced as the 2018 Australia Day ambassador for Lismore
Nimbin
Nimbin Swimming Pool Olympics
- Time: 10am
- Where: 25 Sibley St
- Featuring synchronised swimming competitions, the Great Marathon Float, poolside fashion parade, fun races and a surprise event
Survival Day with Emily Wurramara
- Time: 1pm
- Where: Nimbin Bush Theatre
- A day to celebrate the survival of the world's oldest living culture. Includes indigenous performers and ceremony
RICHMOND VALLEY
Broadwater/Rileys Hill
At the hall
- From 9am: Markets, food stalls, jumping castle and barbecues
- 9.30am: Kids novelty activities at Memorial Park
- 10.30am: Official citizenship and award ceremony
- 11.30am: VIP luncheon for nominees and families
- Noon: Music by Mark Aitken
- 12.30pm: Kids novelty activities at Memorial Park
- 1.30pm: Free watermelon for everyone
- 2pm: Close
KYOGLE LGA
Bonalbo
Australia Day - West of the Range
- Time: 10am-2pm
- Where: Bonalbo Bowling and Recreation Club
- Car boot market, barefoot bowls, sausage sizzle and an official ceremony
- Entry into Bonalbo Pool will be free on the day and council's giant inflatable slides will be there
Kyogle
Australia Day Ceremony
- Time: 9am-12.30pm
- Where: Kyogle Memorial Hall
- Kyogle Lions serving up a free traditional Aussie morning tea, plus there's the official ceremony, awards presentation, citizenship ceremony and special guests
- Entry to Kyogle pool will be free on the day
Woodenbong
Australia Day celebration
- Time: From 8.30am
- Where: Woodenbong Public Hall
- Billy tea and damper, flag raising, official ceremony, cricket, entertainment and raffles