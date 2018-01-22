Menu
WHAT'S ON: Australia Day events around the Northern Rivers

Our full list of what's on this Australia Day.
Samantha Poate
WANT to know what is happening in your region for Australia Day?

We have got the list of the various local council activities and other venues events happening next Friday, January 26.

THE BYRON SHIRE

Brunswick Heads

Breakfast in the Park (Combined Services of Brunswick Valley)

  • Time: 7:00am - 10:00am
  • Where: Housie Tent, Banner Park, Brunswick Heads
  • Breakfast $5, free Australian flags, live music, singalong

Byron Bay

  • Breakfast in the Park (Rotary Club of Byron Bay)
  • Time: 7.30am - 11.00am
  • Where: Next to the Byron Bay Surf Club, Main Beach
  • Light refreshments, free Australian flags, live entertainment

Australia Day Paddle (Byron Bay Surf Club)

  • Time: 8:00am registration open with 10am paddle start
  • Where: Wategos to Main Beach
  • $10 entry fee with presentations after the paddle

Celebration of the Survival of Indigenous Culture (The Sisters for Reconciliation)

  • Time: 11.00am - 3.00pm
  • Where: Byron Bay Main Beach Park, Cavanbah/Byron Bay
  • Alcohol free event, music and dancing, kids activities

Suffolk Park

Fun Afternoon (Byron Rural Fire Brigade)

  • Time: 12 noon - 4.00pm
  • Where: Gaggin Park, Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park
  • Free Sausage sizzle, cake, drinks, free Australian flags, children's entertainment, music

Ocean Shores

Official Ceremony - by invitation (OSCA)

  • Time: 11.00am - 1.00pm
  • Where: Ocean Shores Country Club
  • Australia Day Ambassador, Australia Day Address, Community Awards, Citizenship Ceremony

Aussie BBQ (Ocean Shores Community Association)

  • Time: 4.00pm - 6.00pm
  • Where: Ocean Shores Public School
  • Free Sausage sizzle, ice pops, cake, drinks, Australian flags, music, mullet throwing championship, singalong, rainforest walk
  • For more details contact 6680 1108 or www.osca.org.au

THE BALLINA SHIRE

Ballina

The 'Great' Duck Race

  • Time: 12pm - 7pm
  • Where: Richmond River at Fawcett Park, Ballina.
  • Live entertainment, market stalls, food vans, pony rides, face painting and so much more. Great for a family day out.

Ballina RSL - Australia Day

  • Time: From 8am to close
  • Where: 1 Grant Street, Ballina
  • Buffet Breakfast, arts & crafts, fishing competition, sausage sizzle, face painting, more buffet and live entertainment.

Lennox Head

The official Ballina Shire Australia Day ceremony

  • Time: 10am - 12noon
  • Where: Lennox Head Community Centre
  • Special Guest Address by Jessica Watson OAM
  • Free bus service available

LISMORE

Bexhill

Breakfast and Bexhill Hall

  • Time: from 7am
  • Where: Bexhill Hall
  • Bacon and eggs rolls, sausage sizzle, damper, tea and coffee served up for your Australia Day breakfast.

Dunoon

Australia Day Double Header - Music on The Deck

  • Time: 4pm - 12am
  • Where: Dunoon Sports Club Presents
  • It will be a day for the whole family, singles, party goers and just anybody that enjoys Aussie rock.

Lismore

Australia Day Rockabilly at The Tatts

  • Time: from 3pm
  • Where: New Tattersalls Hotel
  • Get ready to rock n roll with The Linelockers this Australia Day. Great food, cold beer and live music. Bring your dancin' shoes.

Nimbin

Nimbin swimming pool Olympics

  • Time: 10am
  • Where: 25 Sibley Street, Nimbin
  • Featuring synchronised swimming competitions, The Great Marathon Float, poolside fashion parade, fun races & a surprise event.

Survival day festival with Emily Wurramara

  • Time: 1pm
  • Where: Nimbin Bush Theatre
  • The Nimbin Bush Theatre proudly presents a day to celebrate the survival of the worlds oldest living culture on January 26, presenting Indigenous performers and Ceremony.

THE RICHMOND VALLEY

KYOGLE

Bonalbo

Australia Day west of the range

  • Time: 10am - 2pm
  • Where: Bonalbo Bowling and Recreation Club
  • A car boot market, barefoot bowls, sausage sizzle and an official ceremony.
  • Entry into Bonalbo Pool will be free on the day.

Kyogle

Australia Day Kyogle

  • Time: 9am - 12:30pm
  • Where: Kyogle Memorial Hall
  • Kyogle Lions serving up a free traditional Aussie morning tea, official ceremony, awards and special guests.

Woodenbong

Australia Day in Woodenbong

  • Time: from 8:30am
  • Where: Woodenbong Public Hall
  • Billy tea and damper, flag raising, official ceremony, cricket and raffles to be won.
  • * If you have an Australia Day event that hasn't been listed here, flick us an email at news@northernstar.com.au.

