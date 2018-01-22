WHAT'S ON: Australia Day events around the Northern Rivers

Our full list of what's on this Australia Day.

WANT to know what is happening in your region for Australia Day?

We have got the list of the various local council activities and other venues events happening next Friday, January 26.

THE BYRON SHIRE

Brunswick Heads

Breakfast in the Park (Combined Services of Brunswick Valley)

Time: 7:00am - 10:00am

Where: Housie Tent, Banner Park, Brunswick Heads

Breakfast $5, free Australian flags, live music, singalong

Byron Bay

Breakfast in the Park (Rotary Club of Byron Bay)

Time: 7.30am - 11.00am

Where: Next to the Byron Bay Surf Club, Main Beach

Light refreshments, free Australian flags, live entertainment

Australia Day Paddle (Byron Bay Surf Club)

Time: 8:00am registration open with 10am paddle start

Where: Wategos to Main Beach

$10 entry fee with presentations after the paddle

Celebration of the Survival of Indigenous Culture (The Sisters for Reconciliation)

Time: 11.00am - 3.00pm

Where: Byron Bay Main Beach Park, Cavanbah/Byron Bay

Alcohol free event, music and dancing, kids activities

Suffolk Park

Fun Afternoon (Byron Rural Fire Brigade)

Time: 12 noon - 4.00pm

Where: Gaggin Park, Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park

Free Sausage sizzle, cake, drinks, free Australian flags, children's entertainment, music

Ocean Shores

Official Ceremony - by invitation (OSCA)

Time: 11.00am - 1.00pm

Where: Ocean Shores Country Club

Australia Day Ambassador, Australia Day Address, Community Awards, Citizenship Ceremony

Aussie BBQ (Ocean Shores Community Association)

Time: 4.00pm - 6.00pm

Where: Ocean Shores Public School

Free Sausage sizzle, ice pops, cake, drinks, Australian flags, music, mullet throwing championship, singalong, rainforest walk

For more details contact 6680 1108 or www.osca.org.au

THE BALLINA SHIRE

Ballina

The 'Great' Duck Race

Time: 12pm - 7pm

Where: Richmond River at Fawcett Park, Ballina.

Live entertainment, market stalls, food vans, pony rides, face painting and so much more. Great for a family day out.

Ballina RSL - Australia Day

Time: From 8am to close

Where: 1 Grant Street, Ballina

Buffet Breakfast, arts & crafts, fishing competition, sausage sizzle, face painting, more buffet and live entertainment.

Lennox Head

The official Ballina Shire Australia Day ceremony

Time: 10am - 12noon

Where: Lennox Head Community Centre

Special Guest Address by Jessica Watson OAM

Free bus service available

LISMORE

Bexhill

Breakfast and Bexhill Hall

Time: from 7am

Where: Bexhill Hall

Bacon and eggs rolls, sausage sizzle, damper, tea and coffee served up for your Australia Day breakfast.

Dunoon

Australia Day Double Header - Music on The Deck

Time: 4pm - 12am

Where: Dunoon Sports Club Presents

It will be a day for the whole family, singles, party goers and just anybody that enjoys Aussie rock.

Lismore

Australia Day Rockabilly at The Tatts

Time: from 3pm

Where: New Tattersalls Hotel

Get ready to rock n roll with The Linelockers this Australia Day. Great food, cold beer and live music. Bring your dancin' shoes.

Nimbin

Nimbin swimming pool Olympics

Time: 10am

Where: 25 Sibley Street, Nimbin

Featuring synchronised swimming competitions, The Great Marathon Float, poolside fashion parade, fun races & a surprise event.

Survival day festival with Emily Wurramara

Time: 1pm

Where: Nimbin Bush Theatre

The Nimbin Bush Theatre proudly presents a day to celebrate the survival of the worlds oldest living culture on January 26, presenting Indigenous performers and Ceremony.

THE RICHMOND VALLEY

KYOGLE

Bonalbo

Australia Day west of the range

Time: 10am - 2pm

Where: Bonalbo Bowling and Recreation Club

A car boot market, barefoot bowls, sausage sizzle and an official ceremony.

Entry into Bonalbo Pool will be free on the day.

Kyogle

Australia Day Kyogle

Time: 9am - 12:30pm

Where: Kyogle Memorial Hall

Kyogle Lions serving up a free traditional Aussie morning tea, official ceremony, awards and special guests.

Woodenbong

Australia Day in Woodenbong

Time: from 8:30am

Where: Woodenbong Public Hall

Billy tea and damper, flag raising, official ceremony, cricket and raffles to be won.