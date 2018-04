124 gigs on the Northern Rivers this week

ARTIST: FOR the past seven years, Stukulele (or Stu Eadie) has maintained Uke Mullum, Mullumbimby's own Uke Night. He now needs a hand.. Music lovers can jump on to patreon.com/UkeMullum and keep the whole community singing and strumming. Tonight's Uke Night's theme is 'Lounge' - swinging 1950s and 1960s hits. At Club Mullum, 58 Dalley Street, Mullumbimby, today from 6.30pm. CONTRIBUTED