What's on: 78 awesome things to do this week
Today
- Dunoon Sports Club: Ruff Scales Band 4pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Harry Nichols Duo 5pm
- Lismore Heights Bowls Club: Square Dancing 4.30pm
- Locura, Byron Bay: Tornado Wallace and The Dreemas 8pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: The Cath Simes Band 6.30pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Surf Report 6.30pm
- Sabi Sushi, Ocean Shores: Luke Yeaman 6.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Sarah Grant 7pm
- Westower Tower Tavern, West Ballina: Kids Activities from Polly Esta 1.30pm
Friday, April 26
- Alstonville Plateau Bowls & Sports Club: Rob Saric 6pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Level One - The Big Gig Comedy with S Sorrensen, Alan Glove & Mark McConville 7.30pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Adam Harpaz 6.30pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Andy Jans Browns 7pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Tim, Chitty and Pato of Nahko and Medicine for the People (USA) 7pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Brazilian Party 7pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Woodstock Duo 7pm
- Dusty Attic Music Lounge, Lismore: Dylan Guy Pinkerton & Max Foggon 8pm
- East Lismore Bowling Club: Undercover 7.30pm
- Federal Hotel, Alstonville: Leigh James 7.30pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Jack Eastwood 7pm
- LaVida Bar & Restaurant, Lismore: John Kafoa 6.30pm
- Locura, Byron Bay: Cities of Gold - Santamaria Brothers, Juano Del Mar & Phil Smart 8pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge Check 2 Band 7.30pm
- Mullumbimby Ex-services Club: Mullum Uke Club 7.30pm
- Mullumbimby Farmers Market: Guy Kachel, Tim Stokes & Josh Lee Hamilton 8am
- Nimbin Hotel: The Hoochers 7pm
- Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Billy Cudgeon Band 9.30pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Bill Jacobi 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Pub Rock Project 8.30pm
- South Lismore Bowling Club, South Lismore: Leanne's Karaoke 7.30pm
- The Channon Butter Factory Tavern: Jon J Bradley Vocal Party Karaoke 7.30pm
- The Northern, Byron Bay: Butterfingers 15 years of Fatboys National Tour 8pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Jamie Ashforth Band 7pm
- Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Kenny Slide 6.30pm
Saturday, April 27
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Dennis Wilson 6pm; Boardwalk - Epic 9pm
- Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Bob Walton 6pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Bill Jacobi 7pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Weapon Records Night, Tetrameth + Shadow FX 4pm
- Byron Theatre: NT Live Screening - Allelujah! 10amThe Rolling Stones Experience 8.00pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: The Batz 8pm
- Dusty Attic, Lismore: Ladyslug 8pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Bangers and Smash 7pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Auditorium - Mamma Mia 7.30pm
- Locura, Byron Bay: Filipo Inteligente and Oli Wright 8pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: NightClub 9.30pm; Front Bar Push 9.30pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Q 7pm
- Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Swamps 8pm
- Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Pistol Whip 9.30pm
- Sabi Sushi, Ocean Shores: Manoa 6.30pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Bayside Beats 6pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Matt Scott 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Marshall 7pm
- Westower Tavern, Ballina: Distraction 6.30pm
Sunday, April 28
- Byron Bay Brewery: Jesse Pumphrey 3pm
- Byron Theatre: Melbourne City Ballet - Alice in Wonderland 1.30pm & 5.30pm
- Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Sam Buckingham 4pm
- Doma Café, Federal: Glenn Kellett 12pm
- Federal Hotel, Alstonville: AMP Acoustic 12.30pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Caravana Sun 4pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge Country Carna with Check 2 Country 11am
- Locura, Byron Bay: Afro 6pm
- Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Jack Eastwood 5pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Pink Zinc 2pm
- Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Mish Songsmith 12 Noon
- The Channon Butterfactory Tavern: The Channon Open Mic 2pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Benny Whiskey 7pm
- Wardell Sports and Rec Club: Jam Session 2pm
Monday, April 29
- Locura, Byron Bay: Oli Wright 8pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Walker 7pm
Tuesday, April 30
- Lennox Head Community Centre: No Lights No Lycra 7pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: Musical Bingo 8pm
- New Brighton Farmers Market: Josh Lee Hamilton 8am
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Tim Stokes 7pm
Wednesday, May 1
- Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Learn to Ballroom Dance Dot Simpson 6pm; Social Ballroom Dance with Dean Doyle 7pm
- Byron Theatre: Mystery In The Air 7.30pm
- Dusty Attic Music Lounge, Lismore: Wordplay - Spoken Word Poetry Open Mic 7pm
- Lismore Golf Club: Hooked on Swing dance lessons 6pm; Partner Dance lessons 8pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: Trivia 7.30pm