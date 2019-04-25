What's on: 78 awesome things to do this week

Menu
HIP HOP: With years of experience under their belts, their tongues inserted firmly and permanently in their cheeks, and an undeniable sense of rhythmic brilliance, the Butterfingers boys will bring their breakout album Breakfast at Fatboys back on the road. At The Northern, Jonson St, Byron Bay, tomorrow from 8pm.
Today

  • Dunoon Sports Club: Ruff Scales Band 4pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Harry Nichols Duo 5pm
  • Lismore Heights Bowls Club: Square Dancing 4.30pm
  • Locura, Byron Bay: Tornado Wallace and The Dreemas 8pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: The Cath Simes Band 6.30pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Surf Report 6.30pm
  • Sabi Sushi, Ocean Shores: Luke Yeaman 6.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Sarah Grant 7pm
  • Westower Tower Tavern, West Ballina: Kids Activities from Polly Esta 1.30pm

Friday, April 26

  • Alstonville Plateau Bowls & Sports Club: Rob Saric 6pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Level One - The Big Gig Comedy with S Sorrensen, Alan Glove & Mark McConville 7.30pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Adam Harpaz 6.30pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Andy Jans Browns 7pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Tim, Chitty and Pato of Nahko and Medicine for the People (USA) 7pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Brazilian Party 7pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Woodstock Duo 7pm
  • Dusty Attic Music Lounge, Lismore: Dylan Guy Pinkerton & Max Foggon 8pm
  • East Lismore Bowling Club: Undercover 7.30pm
  • Federal Hotel, Alstonville: Leigh James 7.30pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Jack Eastwood 7pm
  • LaVida Bar & Restaurant, Lismore: John Kafoa 6.30pm
  • Locura, Byron Bay: Cities of Gold - Santamaria Brothers, Juano Del Mar & Phil Smart 8pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge Check 2 Band 7.30pm
  • Mullumbimby Ex-services Club: Mullum Uke Club 7.30pm
  • Mullumbimby Farmers Market: Guy Kachel, Tim Stokes & Josh Lee Hamilton 8am
  • Nimbin Hotel: The Hoochers 7pm
  • Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Billy Cudgeon Band 9.30pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Bill Jacobi 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Pub Rock Project 8.30pm
  • South Lismore Bowling Club, South Lismore: Leanne's Karaoke 7.30pm
  • The Channon Butter Factory Tavern: Jon J Bradley Vocal Party Karaoke 7.30pm
  • The Northern, Byron Bay: Butterfingers 15 years of Fatboys National Tour 8pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Jamie Ashforth Band 7pm
  • Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Kenny Slide 6.30pm

Saturday, April 27

  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Dennis Wilson 6pm; Boardwalk - Epic 9pm
  • Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Bob Walton 6pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Bill Jacobi 7pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Weapon Records Night, Tetrameth + Shadow FX 4pm
  • Byron Theatre: NT Live Screening - Allelujah! 10amThe Rolling Stones Experience 8.00pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: The Batz 8pm
  • Dusty Attic, Lismore: Ladyslug 8pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Bangers and Smash 7pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Auditorium - Mamma Mia 7.30pm
  • Locura, Byron Bay: Filipo Inteligente and Oli Wright 8pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: NightClub 9.30pm; Front Bar Push 9.30pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Q 7pm
  • Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Swamps 8pm
  • Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Pistol Whip 9.30pm
  • Sabi Sushi, Ocean Shores: Manoa 6.30pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Bayside Beats 6pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Matt Scott 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Marshall 7pm
  • Westower Tavern, Ballina: Distraction 6.30pm

Sunday, April 28

  • Byron Bay Brewery: Jesse Pumphrey 3pm
  • Byron Theatre: Melbourne City Ballet - Alice in Wonderland 1.30pm & 5.30pm
  • Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Sam Buckingham 4pm
  • Doma Café, Federal: Glenn Kellett 12pm
  • Federal Hotel, Alstonville: AMP Acoustic 12.30pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Caravana Sun 4pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge Country Carna with Check 2 Country 11am
  • Locura, Byron Bay: Afro 6pm
  • Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Jack Eastwood 5pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Pink Zinc 2pm
  • Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Mish Songsmith 12 Noon
  • The Channon Butterfactory Tavern: The Channon Open Mic 2pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Benny Whiskey 7pm
  • Wardell Sports and Rec Club: Jam Session 2pm

Monday, April 29

  • Locura, Byron Bay: Oli Wright 8pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Walker 7pm

Tuesday, April 30

  • Lennox Head Community Centre: No Lights No Lycra 7pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Musical Bingo 8pm
  • New Brighton Farmers Market: Josh Lee Hamilton 8am
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Tim Stokes 7pm

Wednesday, May 1

  • Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Learn to Ballroom Dance Dot Simpson 6pm; Social Ballroom Dance with Dean Doyle 7pm
  • Byron Theatre: Mystery In The Air 7.30pm
  • Dusty Attic Music Lounge, Lismore: Wordplay - Spoken Word Poetry Open Mic 7pm
  • Lismore Golf Club: Hooked on Swing dance lessons 6pm; Partner Dance lessons 8pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Trivia 7.30pm
