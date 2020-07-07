What’s next on 'to do' list at beachfront development?

The new Aureus residential development at Skennars Head is progressing. Picture: Intrapac Property

The new Aureus residential development at Skennars Head is progressing. Picture: Intrapac Property

CIVIL engineering, landscaping and electrical works are now complete in Stages 1A and IB at one of the Northern Rivers' newest residential developments.

Aureus, at Skennars Head, will have 229 homes once it is fully complete.

>>> Council wants developer to build beachfront amenities

Now attention is turning to the type of homes that will be built at the beachfront site.

Archimages has come on board as one of the architectural partners for Aureus.

The Bangalow-based firm has done a number of prestigious homes across the region, as well as some commercial and community buildings such as the Ballina Surf Club.

John Gray and Daniel O'Brien from Archimages contemplate their upcoming work at Aureus.

Through their Sandpiper Homes venture, in conjunction with a local builder, Archimages has created a selection of flexible designs for a quoted price.

Principal architect, John Gray, said these homes were adaptable to meet client needs and site orientation.

"We became involved with Aureus because for a long time we have been hoping to see improvements in housing design locally," he said.

"This was a chance to showcase what is possible."

>>> Developer reveals $18 million plan for 'super lot'

According to Mr Gray, the main cost of a home is not its purchase price.

"It is actually the running costs such as energy consumption, water and maintenance," he said.

"These new home designs deliver a beautiful lifestyle with savings in the medium term when compared to a project home."

An artist's render of parklands and the new roundabout at the Aureus development at Skennars Head.

Intrapac Property's chief operating officer, Max Shifman, said Archimages' knowledge of the climate and coastal style was "immensely valuable".

"I'm sure many of our future residents will benefit from what they bring to the table," he said.

Stage 1C of Aureus will include development of the 4.6 hectare beachfront parklands for broad community use.

This work will commence by September.

A mixture of one and two storey homes will start going up in the last quarter this year.