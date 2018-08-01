What's next for MasterChef's runner-up Ben?

HE CONQUERED the most difficult grand final dish in MasterChef Australia's history.

So what's next for Ben Borsht? The Brisbane builder plans to go fishing.

The 31-year-old, who took home a $40,000 prize after finishing runner-up to Sashi Cheliah last night, plans to combine his loves for food and fishing.

"I was a bit different from other people going into the competition, not thinking I'd get very far," he said.

"I don't think I had a food dream to start off with. I'd been developing that thought process and the dream in itself towards the end. I love food, fishing and boating, so I'd love to combine those three things in any respect. I went out on a fishing charter on Saturday and it was the best thing to get out. I'd love to do something along those lines, a charter where we can cook for the customer. It really is a dream. I'd be open to anything - working in a restaurant or on a fishing charter or doing work experience - to develop my skills."

Borsht also plans to focus on his health. He was forced to leave work last year after he was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, a chronic inflammatory bowel disease.

"I'm doing really well. I've had a couple of check-ups and (there's been) nothing major," he said.

"I don't have any plans to have my reversal surgery soon, possibly this year or early next year it will all be sorted."

Even though he was 16 points behind Cheliah going into the second round of the grand final, the MasterChef judges were full of praise for Borsht's positive attitude when it came to tackling guest chef Heston Blumenthal's gravity-defying 'Counting Sheep' dessert.

"You're a fierce competitor; you never say die. Any kitchen would be honoured to have you in their ranks," Matt Preston said.