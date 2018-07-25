Menu
A still from camera phone footage taken of the violent January 11 arrest of a 16-year-old boy in Lateen Lane, Byron Bay.
What's next for inquiry into teen's violent arrest?

Liana Turner
by
25th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
A REPORT into the arrest and treatment of a teen in Byron Bay be prepared for the State Parliament.

The Law Enforcement Conduct Commission held a final session in its hearings into the January 11 arrest in Byron Bay on Monday.

The purpose of the inquiry, which also involved hearings in Sydney in March, was to investigate whether any NSW Police Force officer involved in the 16-year-old's arrest engaged in criminal conduct or serious police misconduct.

The commission, headed by Michael Adams QC, will recommend its report to the parliament be made public.

This report will detail the commission's findings along with any recommendations.

The LECC may provide a brief of evidence to the Director of Public Prosecutions if they find there are grounds for criminal charges.

The commission's Byron Bay session heard submissions from counsel assisting that one of the five officers investigated - known only as Officer E - should be disciplined.

It is not yet known when the LECC's final report from the inquiry, known as Operation Tambora, will be handed to the parliament.

