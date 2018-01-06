What's next for Byron e-zones?

AFTER eight weeks of meetings and talking to more than 300 people the Byron Shire Council is ready to take its next step for the new Environmental Zones.

Staff are now working through 600 submissions from land owners and member of the public.

Byron Shire Council's Director of Sustainable Environment and Economy Shannon Burt said staff are collating all of the feedback from the public about where they think E-zones should be applied.

"Staff will then write a report that outlines all of the issues raised during the submission process, and will make recommendations about the rezoning process that follows,” Ms Burt said.

The report will be seen by Councillors for their consideration in early 2018.

"As we expected there was a lot of public interest in the E zones because they are a guide to what land uses are appropriate in environmentally sensitive areas of the shire,” Ms Burt said.

"Land owners were very interested to understand how they may be affected by a proposed E zone on their land and were pleased to hear that Council is working with them to reach an agreed outcome wherever possible.

According to council most land owners they spoke to did not have a problem with the E-zones, especially when residents realised they did not stop lawful uses of land and didn't require people to do extra work to manage areas of important vegetation.

"Some land owners were concerned that they would be disadvantaged because they had spent many years re-vegetating their properties at their own cost, and the consistent message from Council is that no new E zones will apply unless the land owner agrees,” Ms Burt said.

The key E zone facts are: