What's new to the Eat the Street line-up in 2018

PALATE ON A PLATE: Isaac Mitchell head chef at the Palate in Lismore. with one of the dishes they will have at Eat the Street. Marc Stapelberg

PALATE in Lismore will be participating in its very first Eat the Street this Saturday, March 10.

Owner Linda Anthony said she was excited to be involved this year having braved the heat of last years festival as a consumer.

Mrs Anthony said she hopes her participation in Eat the Street will give her business great exposure.

"For us, it's about getting our name out there, so many people don't know Palate exists even though it has been here for quite a few years," she said.

The Palate in Lismore stall with be serving up two of their most popular dishes on the day: the slow braised pork belly and their superfood salad.

"They're very popular here, also they are easy to do on a big scale," Mrs Anthony said.

For just $10 customers can try the pork belly bowl which will be served with apple and fennel slaw.

And for $5 you can get your hands on a superfood bowl, which is made up of sweet potato, kale, cauliflower, broccoli, avocado, pickled cucumber, green herbs, topped with hummus and toasted seeds, dressed with tarragon vinaigrette.

"It's filling and healthy and even for those people that don't want something heavy it covers that side too."

Head down to Magellan Street from 12pm on Saturday to meet the team at Palate in Lismore and try their delicious selection.