What's new at Mullumbimby Show

(l-r) Jack Lahey,10, and Brody Emery, 8, of Brunswick Heads enjoy themselves on the rides at last years Mullumbimby show at Mullumbimby showgrounds. Photo Jerad Williams / The Northern Star Jerad Williams

MULLUMBIMBY Agricultural Show will be bigger and better this year for its 110th anniversary.

Secretary of the Mullumbimby Show Society Tanja Branson said they have added a variety of new activities to ensure everyone has something to enjoy this weekend.

"We increased free activities once people get into the showgrounds,” Ms Branson said.

"We have the working cattle dog demonstration on Sunday, we also have the oversized games like connect four, chess and things like that provided by Brisbane Backyard Games.”

"We also have the teams event on Sunday which is going to be on the main arena, people can enter on the morning, there is cash and voucher prizes from local businesses for that one.”

Organiser of the new farming challenge teams event Mitch Ward said he expects this years competition to be better than previous years.

In teams of four competitors will have to complete a series of 10 tasks, including pitching a fence, loading a trailer with hay bales, cracking a whip and stacking fire wood.

"It is a lot different to other years, before you had to have pre-organised teams of members aged between 18 to 35,” Mr Ward said.

"This year it is anybody between the ages of five and six right through, any sort of age groups.”

Those wishing to compete are required at the Main Arena before 10 o'clock on Sunday.

Some of the usual crowd favourites will be back again as the popular livestock competitions and exhibitions continue to lure people in.

"We have the poultry, horses, cattle and we also have a petting zoo,” Ms Branson said.

"The petting zoo has got a lot of animals like goats, sheep, a donkey and even a maremma puppy is going to make an appearance this year.”

Some of the big draw cards this year will include the Saturday night fireworks, demolition derby on Sunday afternoon and the team from Showtime SMX motocross riders performing twice on Sunday.

Keep an eye out on the event's Facebook page for your chance to win ride tickets and special prizes from local food vendors.

"Just like the post and follow our Facebook page,” Ms Branson said.

Ms Branson said another new addition to this years show is a community bus that will be running from Mullumbimby, Brunswick and the Main Arm area.

"We are going to be finalising details for that with the times and everything and they will be posted on our Facebook page,” she said.