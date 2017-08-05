22°
News

What's it like to work with an F1 team?

Cathy Adams
| 5th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
Renault Sport F1 Team - Jaden Partridge, Infiniti Engineering Academy.
IF YOU were watching the Formula 1 telecast last weekend you may have noticed a familiar local face.

Jaden Partridge of Teven was featured in a piece on the INFINITI Motorsport Company and Renault Sport Formula One engineering program.

Last year Mr Partridge was one of seven chosen from thousands of entries to take part in a year long placement with the Renault team in England.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The Foxtel program showed the seven trainee engineers competing in a series of challenges to win the right to attend the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Melbourne last March.

The challenges included setting up a Formula 1 car simulator for team driver Niko Hulkenberg, making on the spot changes to deal with rain, guiding drivers through a driving challenge, sitting in on a real practice day with the team and reporting their observations on performance.

Mr Partridge impressed the judges and was chosen to travel to Melbourne with the team.

The televsion program showed Mr Partridge catching up with his parents Warren and Julie Partridge from Teven at the Grand Prix.

The Northern Star contacted Mr Partridge in England for a catchup:

How has the experience been so far?

Jaden: The experience in the Infiniti Engineering Academy has been incredible to say the least. To work in the pinnacle of motorsport technology so early in my career absolutely submerges me in the 'deep end'. Being immersed within this industry and into multi cultural, high calibre teams has been a significant opportunity for my own personal and professional growth.　

What has been one of highlights?

Jaden: The first six months of placement I was working in the Vehicle Performance Group at Renault Sport Racing Formula One. The Vehicle Performance Group is responsible for the set up of the car and simulating the performance of the car.

In the later part of my placement I was very fortunate to be given responsibilities to support trackside operations from the factory. The factory has a 'mission control' style room and I was responsible for conducting analysis and simulations to support the engineers at the track (as the FIA restricts the number of personnel at the track). I thoroughly enjoyed being relied upon and having tasks which placed me under pressure with tight time constraints. Given the time zones, it does mean starting work at all hours and not having a weekend, but it was without a doubt worth it.　

You have had the opportunity to rub shoulders with the F1 drivers and engineers. What was that like?

Jaden: Rubbing shoulders with the high profile staff in F1 is surreal, but after time you realise they are just another gear in the machine which is key to getting the best performance from the team.

There were moments where I was sitting in a meeting and presenting an idea and thinking "wow, I can't believe the series of events that conspired to led me here."

My boss and mentor at Renault Sport Racing, Chris Dyer (a fellow Australian) provided a perfect role model of how to work in the industry. I respect his learning techniques and methodologies and am very fortunate to be able to work with him.　

What are your responsibilities?

Jaden: The internship is split in two, six months at Renault Sport Racing Formula One and six months at Infiniti Technical Centre Europe.　

In my first six months I worked in Vehicle Performance Group within the Performance Optimisation Section. Here, I worked on simulating the vehicle performance prior to a Grand Prix to ensure the setup on the car was as close to optimal as possible. This ranged from developing the vehicle dynamics analysis tools to studying a new tyre heating strategy. I thoroughly enjoyed the close tie my work had to trackside operations.

The epitome of this came as I worked as an Event Support Engineer where, via a data and radio link from the workshop to the track, I completed analysis to support the trackside engineers. This meant I was a part of debriefs and engineering meetings at the track via radio link. Here, I learnt a great deal about how engineers interact amongst each other, and to the drivers (that's putting aside all the information about how to tune a Formula One car.)

In my second six months I'm working in the Tyre and Suspension department at Infiniti Technical Centre. Here, I'm working on mathematically modelling tyres from test data. This is a step towards ensuring your car is the most fuel efficient on the highways and still fun and dynamic to drive in corners.　　

Have you travelled with the team?

Jaden: I was there when the R.S.17 first hit the track in Barcelona during the shakedown, and there the first time it competed at the Melbourne Grand Prix. It was an immensely exciting, and inherently busy time for the team.　

What has been challenging about being in the UK?

Jaden: I think most will be able to predict what I found most challenging about making the move to the UK - the weather!

I think I probably caught every kind of flu over here as my body struggled through winter.

Once I acclimatised, I soon realised how incredible my family and friends from Australia were and missed them a lot. I'm thankful however for the ability to video call, without this I'm sure it would be much harder.

You are now more than half-way through the placement, what does the future hold in store for you?

Jaden: I have one more year of my Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering left at Queensland University of Technology.

In the last year you complete a year long research project as a part of your accreditation. During my placement I set up a collaboration with the Formula One team to enable me to complete this research on one of their projects. The details of this I can't disclose (of course), however it is immensely exciting as rarely do F1 teams support undergraduate thesis, let alone ones outside of Europe or the UK.

Looking forward, I will chase future challenges to develop myself and make myself a better engineer. Formula One is very technical which makes it appealing to the engineer. But who knows where the next challenge presents itself, it could be domestic or international ... all I know is that I will be embracing it with as much enthusiasm as the incredible journey I am currently on.

Anything else you would like to share?　　

Jaden: Anyone pursuing a career in a selective or competitive field will constantly be told by peers or advisors that it is "all about the contacts" or that it won't be feasible.

I'd like to hope that my story is testament that with determination and relentless hard work that you can make any goal possible.

I started with no contacts in the industry and now am mentored by Michael Schumacher's championship winning race engineer.

If you make it clear to people what your aspirations are, and back that up with hard work, then they will have a natural tendency to help you.

One year ago I was sleeping in my car in the middle of Queensland just for a team to let me volunteer with them. One year later I'm being flown from London to Melbourne to be part of a Grand Prix.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  f1 formula one infiniti jaden partridge northern rivers sport renault sport formula one

