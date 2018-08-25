Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
US President Donald Trump. Picture: Mandrel Ngan / AFP
US President Donald Trump. Picture: Mandrel Ngan / AFP
Politics

World asks: ‘What’s in the safe?’

by Charlotte Willis
25th Aug 2018 2:47 PM

REVELATIONS that the publication The National Enquirer reportedly kept a safe containing secret documents outlining its deals with Donald Trump has ignited internet fury.

According to a report by the Associated Press, the safe is full of records of hush-money payments it handled to quash damaging stories as part of its relationship with Mr Trump leading up to the 2016 presidential election.

Mr Trump and the Enquirer had deals dating back more than a decade, AP reports.

The detail comes on the heels of federal prosecutors reportedly granting immunity to David Pecker, the CEO of the tabloid magazine's parent company, potentially laying bare his efforts to protect the US President - a longtime friend.

The publication endorsed Mr Trump in the 2016 election - the first time it ever announced official support for a presidential candidate.

 

David Pecker, Chairman and CEO of American Media. Picture: Marion Curtis/AP
David Pecker, Chairman and CEO of American Media. Picture: Marion Curtis/AP

According to AP, the top-secret contents of the mystery box were removed weeks before Mr Trump's inauguration, however it's unclear whether the information was simply moved to another location or destroyed.

The incriminating Trump records were reportedly stored alongside similar documents detailing catch-and-kill deals of various other celebrities.

While the contents of the safe - and its whereabouts - remains a mystery for now, Twitter has some thoughts.

donald trump editors picks enquirer national enquirer safe twitter

Top Stories

    Woman injured in crash on Pacific Highway

    Woman injured in crash on Pacific Highway

    Breaking Emergency services have urged motorists to drive with care after two road incidents within a short distance.

    BUSHFIRES: Rain not enough to extinguish blazes

    BUSHFIRES: Rain not enough to extinguish blazes

    Environment Firefighters hope to declare a 3496 hectare fire controlled today

    Horror stretch of highway angers residents after tragedy

    premium_icon Horror stretch of highway angers residents after tragedy

    News Resident sees "potential accidents” daily at site of two deaths

    Drug supply charge lands woman in custody

    Drug supply charge lands woman in custody

    Crime Police allege she had about an ounce of the drug 'ice'

    Local Partners