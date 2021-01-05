Want to help name some roads on the Northern Rivers?

Langs Way is one of the proposed new names for a street after the new Pacific Highway alignment.

Want to take part in naming some roads in the Northern Rivers?

The Richmond Valley Council is looking for feedback on potential name changes to local streets as a result of the Pacific Highway realignment.

The realignment means a few streets in the Richmond Valley local government area that were part of the old Pacific Highway are now under council control.

The council has researched provide names based on historical associations from the local area.

The development application recommends four new names for potential street names including Langs Way, Well Rd, McLaren Rd and Paringa Drive.

Well Rd is proposed to be used for a new link connecting to the Pacific Highway at the Woodburn Interchange.

Tuckombil Rd is an existing road title used within the locality of Woodburn, it is proposed to extend the road name from The Gap Rd.

Langs Way is the suggested name for the section between the old Pacific Highway between Woodburn and Broadwater.

Paringa Drive is set to go through Broadwater Village while McLaren Rd at New Italy is a new link and service road off the Pacific Highway.

Uralba St and River St will not change according to the existing DA.

The changes will also likely mean there will be renumbering in regional areas.

Submissions close January 29, 2021.