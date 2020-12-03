What’s happening to beloved kids playground?

Workers take down parts of the playground in Banner Park, Brunswick Heads on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Picture: Liana Boss

IF YOU have been in Brunswick Heads you might have noticed something different about Banner Park.

Workers were on site dismantling the playground in the park, across the road from Hotel Brunswick, on Tuesday.

Byron Shire Council has involved it was not involved in the work, which was being undertaken by Reflections Holiday Parks.

A spokeswoman for Reflections - which runs three camping and caravan grounds in the town - said the playground was being upgraded.

She said works on the park update is expected to go to tender in the coming months, with construction expected to begin next year.

"It is anticipated that playground upgrades will commence early in 2021 and will utilise natural elements such as sandstone blocks, timber logs and wood chips as the soft fall," she said.

"The Banner Park Playground upgrade is part of a few community projects we are undertaking in Brunswick Heads.

"These projects include making vital repairs to the sea wall at Simpsons Creek, providing an all-abilities beach access at Torakina and upgrading the playground at Banner Park."

She said while the projects are being managed by Reflections, planning for them was made possible through funding from Infrastructure NSW through the NSW Regional Growth - Environment and Tourism Fund.

"The foreshore reserves are an important feature of the Brunswick Heads landscape and this investment will ensure continued patronage and enjoyment of the foreshore by the community and visitors to the area," she said.