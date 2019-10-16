What's happening this week?
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18
- Witches Abroad, Rochdale Theatre, Goonellabah, 7.30 pm. $23/$17. Adapted from Terry Pratchett's novel. Best to book on line at www.lismoretheatrecompany.org.au 0402 651 394.
- The Lismore Regional Parkinson's Support Group 10am to 12 noon at Lismore Workers' Club, Keen St, Lismore. Our guest speaker will be Karen Harborow, from the Dementia Friendly Group. There will also be an opportunity for sharing in a confidential, supportive environment. All members of the Parkinson's community, family, carers and friends are most welcome.
- U3A Friday Forum 9.30am to 11.30am Lismore Heights Bowling Club, Topic: Is too much self-esteem bad for kids? ph 0434 905 364.
- St Carthage's Italian Senior Day Care. For frail, elderly Italian people. The Lady of Lourdes Dibbs St Lismore, from 10am to 2pm, ph 6620 0000.
- Lismore Senior Citizens Social Club. Play cards 9am to 3pm at Suit 7 Goonellabah Community Centre 27 Oliver Ave ph 0433 212 211.
- Twilight Bowls at Lismore City Bowling Club from 5:30 pm. Bring a friend.
- Nimbin Playgroup 10am to 12noon at Nimbin Family Centre 81 Cullen St. For parents and carers and their children under school age, ph 6621 2489 or just drop off.
- Lismore Spinners & Weavers & Other Fibre & Yarn Group. Meets at McLeans Ridges Hall from 10am, ph 0423 935 060.
- Creative Blogs 2pm to 3pm Lismore Library ph 6621 2464. Booking essential.
- Reading for Reconciliation. Start a reconciliation journey through reading and discussing selected texts in a friendly and informal setting. Many works are by Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander authors. 1.30pm, Lismore Library. Everyone welcome.
- Toddler Time. Songs & stories for toddlers with their parent/carer. Approx age 1-2 years. 10am, Goonellabah Library. Free activity. No booking required. Enquires: 6625 1235.
- Baby Bounce. Gentle songs, rhymes and board books for babies with their parent/carer. Approx age 0-1 years. 11am, Goonellabah Library. Free activity. No booking required. Enquires: 6625 1235.
- The Lismore Over 50s Learning Centre offers a range of art and exercise classes for mature age people. Most classes are held at the Lismore Heights Bowling Club, High St Lismore Heights. New members are always welcome. Phone 6624 2237 or 0401503732 or see our Facebook page Over 50's Learning Centre Lismore.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19
- Witches Abroad, Rochdale Theatre, Goonellabah, 7.30 pm. $23/$17 Cosplay dress up night. Best to book on line at www.lismoretheatrecompany.org.au 0402 651 394.
- Bridge Club meets at The Italo Club, North Lismore at 12noon, ph 6621 5334.
- Community Garden work day from 9am to 1pm, ph 66221568 or 0401 493 509.
- Goonellabah Op Shop. Open from 8:30am to midday, ph 6624 7480.
- Yummy Mummies Belly Dancing Classes in Lismore. Held at Gypsy Fox Studio, 16 Carrington Street from 9:30am to 10:30am, ph 0409 246 180.
- Lismore Toy Library at the Lismore Library, Magellan Street from 9:30am to 11am.
- Lismore Art Club Workshop Wyrallah Road Special School hall 9am to 3pm ph 6688 2295.
- The City of Lismore RSL Sub Branch meeting at 9:45am and The RSL Ladies Auxiliary meeting at 9:45am, both at The Lismore Workers Club, Keen Street, ph 66213851
- Lismore & District Embroiderers Group. All embroiders welcome. Meets at the Red Dove Centre, Keen Street from 9:30am to 2:30pm, ph 0423 337 872.
- Old Time Dance at South Gundurimbah Hall at 7.30pm $8 Adults, $2 High School Goers other children free, ph 0434 107 416 or 0418 664 015.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20
- Witches Abroad, Rochdale Theatre, Goonellabah, 2pm. $23/$17 Final show
- Best to book on line at www.lismoretheatrecompany.org.au 0402 651 394.
- Wesleyan Methodist Church meets 10 am 172 Wyrallah Road Lismore (next to the service station) crn Dibbs street and Wyrallah Rd. We welcome all to join us and be part of our congregation ph Rev. Jackson Gill 0422 945 464.
- Lismore City Library open 1pm to 4pm, ph 6621 2464
- Summerland Amateur Radio Club in Richmond Hill. Held at 414 Richmond Hill Road at 1pm. Email: vk2src@gmail.com.
- Combined Lismore and Rous Mill Weekly Social Dance Classes. Each Sunday and Tuesday at 4pm, ph 6628 0009.
- Lismore pistol club holds competitions 12.45 pm at Tuncester. Our website is www. lismorepistolclub.com.au.
- Lids 4 Kids: Bring us your washed plastic bottle caps and bread tags - Lismore Library is now a collection point.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 21
- Lismore Craft & Quilters Inc. All levels of experience and new members welcome. Mondays at The Lismore Red Dove Centre at 9am and also at the McLeans Ridges Community Hall from 5:30pm.
- Lismore Workers Club Indoor Bowls, Ladies Play today. New members welcome. Names to be in by 9:30am. Phone Rosemary on 6624 7920.
- Peer Support Group in Lismore. A peer group where you can share experiences and learn different forms of coping. Held in the INTRA rooms in the Strand Arcade, Molesworth Street from 1pm to 3pm. Phone 6687 1658 to book.
- Friendly Bingo at the Lismore Heights Bowling Club from 10am. Also held on Thursday mornings.
- Limited free food for Centrelink card holders and low income earners. Please bring your own bag. On Mondays at the Seventh Day Adventist Community Centre at 44 Uralba Street, Lismore from 10am to 11am.
- Northern Rivers Community Gateway operates its social enterprise The Cart Café from Monday to Friday from 6:30am to 2pm at their 76 Carrington Street, Lismore premises. The Cart Café is also available to hire for events and markets on weekdays or weekends. Please call 6621 7397 for bookings or come and enjoy a great cup of coffee.
- French Conversation- Café conversation 5pm to 6pm Melissa will be at Miss Lizzie's Café every Monday, Woodlark St to keep the conversation flowing, ph 0428302013 or afedn.org.au
- Lismore Branch of Australian Diabetes Council. 9:30am at the Lismore Workers Club, Keen Street, Lismore. Phone 6629 1302 or email raewright@yahoo.com.au.
- Lismore Red Cross meeting 2pm at the Red Cross House, 132 Keen Street. Phone 6621 7642.
- Lismore Camera Club Meeting from 7pm at Lismore Workers Club. Phone 6621 5866 or 6683 2215.
- Free Tax Help. If you earn $60,000 or less and your tax affairs are simple, get help with your tax return from a Tax Help Volunteer. Lismore Library. Phone for prerequisites and bookings 6621 2464.
- Scratch Coding. A graphical programming language. Drag and combine code blocks to make a range of programs. Ages 7 to 12. 3.45-4.45pm, Lismore Library. Bookings 6621 2464.
- Grandfriends Baby & Toddler Time. Bring your Grandfriends along for this special 'Grandparents Day' combined session. 10.30am, Lismore Library. Free activity. No booking required. Enquires: 6621 2464.
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 22
- Ballroom Social Dance Classes at Rous Mill Hall from 4pm to 6pm. Modern, New Vogue and Old Time dancing. Phone 6628 0009.
- Pre Natal Yoga Class and Birth Circle, Goonellabah. Classes at CentrePeace Studio from 5:30pm. Phone 0412 988 425 to book.
- Al-Anon is help for families and friends of problem drinkers. Meets 6.30 pm Fox Photo Den, Union Street South Lismore www.al-anon.org/australia 1300 252 666.
- Nimbin Playgroup 10am to 12noon at Nimbin Family Centre 81 Cullen St. For parents and carers and their children under school age, ph 6689 0423 or just drop off.
- Books & Butterflies Supported Playgroup 9.30am to 12 midday. (during school terms 2,3,4) Lismore Community Hub 76 Carrington St Lismore ph 6621 7397 or email hub@nrcg.org.au.
- 2 Lismore Grow groups weekly meetings at Grow Community Centre, 18 Union St, South Lismore, Tuesday day 10am - 12pm and night 6.30pm - 8.30pm, small friendly groups to learn how to improve mental health. Anonymous open to everyone, bring a support person if you wish, ph 1800 558 2689.
- Stroke Support Group. Meets at The Carroll Centre in St Vincent's Hospital from 10am to 12noon. Phone 6623 3393.
- Bexhill Community Get-Together in the Windsor Room of the Bexhill Fellowship Centre, behind the Uniting Church from 10am to 3pm. Bring your own lunch. Phone 6624 5130.
- Grandfriends Storytime. Bring your Grandfriends along for this special 'Grandparents Day' Storytime. 10.30am, Goonellabah Library. Free activity. No booking required. Info 6625 1235.
- Tech Lessons. Has the world of technology got you beat? Book a one-on-one lesson at Lismore Library for computer, phone & tablet help. Bookings 6621 2464.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 23
- Lismore Senior Citizens Social Club Ass open, craft etc Goonellabah Community Centre , 27 Oliver Ave Goonellabah ph 0433 212 211.
- Mums N Bubs Belly Dancing Class. This class is great for beginners and to get the both of you dancing. In the Lismore CBD from 10am. Cost is $10. Phone 0409 246 180.
- Indoor Bowls at Ruthven Hall from 7:30pm. Cost is $2 to play. Phone 6683 2418 or 6683 2430.
- Summerland Toastmasters, Lismore. Visitors and Toastmasters welcome. Meeting at The Lismore Workers Club from 6pm for a bistro dinner, then for a 7pm meeting. Phone 0481 102 861 or 0432 554 234. Email contact@summerlandtm.org
- Introduction to Scams. Learn how to spot a scam and how to respond when faced with a scam. Free workshop. Everyone welcome. 2-3pm, Goonellabah Library.
- Grandfriends Storytime. Bring your Grandfriends along for this special 'Grandparents Day' Storytime. 10.30am, Lismore Library. Free activity. No booking required. Info 6621 2464.
- Wednesday Craft. If you enjoy working on fabric projects such as knitting, patchwork & cross stitch, join us for a relaxed social morning. We do both community projects and our own work. 9.30am-12pm, Lismore Library.
- Tech Lessons. Has the world of technology got you beat? Book a one-on-one lesson at Lismore or Goonellabah Libraries for computer, phone & tablet help. Bookings Lismore 6621 2464, Goonellabah 6625 1235.
- South Lismore Wednesday & Friday Play Group for parents and carers and their children aged under school years. Meeting at the South Lismore Family Centre from 10am to 12noon. Phone 6621 2489.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 24
- SWAN (Safe Water Action Network) Be an active member of the community and help keep our water safe from fluoridation. Meeting at The Lismore Worker's Club from 7:30pm. Phone 6629 6358.
- Scrabble at Tintenbar Hall from 10am to 12noon. Phone 6687 8033.
- City Lights Tennis Club Ladies Tennis. Now at East Lismore Courts. New players welcome. From 8:30am. Phone 6621 8193.
- Chess Club in Lismore. All welcome. Meets at The Mecca Café, Magellan Street from 10am. Phone 0431 212 146.
- Communities Voice Meeting. Direct Democracy Party forming to contest government elections and create a greater public representation for all via regular online voting. All welcome. Meets on the 1st Floor of 88 Keen Street at 5:30pm. Phone 0418 419 946.
- Laine's Line Dance Class Lismore Heights Bowling Club all are welcome so come and join in have fun and meet new friends for beginners and intermediate Thursday afternoons at 6.30pm - 8pm phone 0418 264 489 info. Resuming weekly from 7th February 2019. (every Thursday)
- Richmond River Philatelic Society Stamp Meeting. At the Lismore District Worker's Club from 6:30pm. Phone 6621 7640.
- Parents In Pain Inc. offers friendship, support and understanding to families who have a member affected by drug addiction. Phone 6628 7949.
- Square Dancing, 4.30pm-5.30pm. Lismore Heights Sports Club, 181 High Street. Fun and Fitness set to music, ph 0407 663 017.
- Grandfriends Storytime. Bring your Grandfriends along for this special 'Grandparents Day' Storytime. 10.30am, Lismore Library. Free activity. No booking required. Info 6621 2464.
- Evening Tech Lessons. Has the world of technology got you beat? Book a one-on-one lesson at Lismore Library for computer, phone & tablet help. 4-7pm. Bookings 6621 2464.
- Start Together Baby Group. For families with babies between birth and three years. All caregivers welcome. From 1pm to 3pm at 41 Wilson St, Sth Lismore. Ph 6621 2489.