What's going on at the Brunswick Fish Co-op?

SAILING into uncharted waters, owners of the now defunct Brunswick Fishing Company are canvassing plans for the area to be transformed into an all encompassing cultural hub.

Co-op owner and executive at Whistle Funds Management, William Silverman said renovations are under way to remove asbestos and upgrade the precinct facilities.

"We are removing the asbestos (on the) roofing and the second floor and we are removing the ice making machine from the top of the roof, which was that big steal structure that was on there,” Mr Silverman said.

"What I would love to see is some local produce maybe some local textiles, anything just a fun sort of market place and then hopefully we will get a coffee operator and maybe a small food operator and hopefully some seafood back in a small seafood operation.”

"We want to get all of that stuff out, get the air clean, give it a fresh start and see what comes.”

Mr Silverman said he hopes within a month or two he can start to find people to come and occupy the space to establish the market place.

"I envisage the lawn area around in front of the place to remain exactly as it is, as a parkland for people,” Mr Silverman said.

"We want to do exactly what is natural for the place and if we can bring jobs back that's a bonus.”

Bold changes for the precinct have emerged in the wake of what Mr Silverman said was a conflict between the NSW Crown Lands and his commercial interest for a fishing co-op.

As for the 23 staff that were laid off due to the closure, Mr Silverman said he hopes to bring more jobs then there were before to the revitalised former co-op space.

NSW Crown Lands was contacted, but were unable to comment.