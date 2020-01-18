WHAT’S FRESH: news from the farmers’ markets

Okra

Okra is an underappreciated vegetable in Australia – it’s reputation for being slimy when cooked probably hasn’t helped. However, prepared in the right way okra has a lovely mild flavour and no sliminess. Deep fried chunks or grilled whole are a good introduction to okra. It’s also a favourite for curries and the star ingredient in the classic Indian curry, bhindi masala. Glenyce Creighton (Mullumbimby and New Brighton farmers’ markets), Neville Singh (Mullum/New Brighton) and Kennedy Lane Farm (New Brighton) all have okra now.

Fresh pasta

Fernvale-based Fabian Fabbro and Jodie Viccars, of Woodland Valley Farm (known for top quality pasture-raised eggs), have added fresh pasta to their farmers’ market stall at New Brighton. Hand made using high quality flour, local fresh produce and their own eggs, varieties include spinach tagliatelle and fettuccine, egg spaghetti, egg pappardelle, and gluten-free and vegan options, including a chickpea casarecce. Fabian and Jodie also create ever-changing seasonal specials, such as roast carrot and turmeric fettuccine, smoked paprika pappardelle and red wine spaghetti.

Organics

Dougall Forrest, of Organic Forrest Farm, Federal, is the newest stallholder to join the New Brighton Farmers’ Market. Produce currently available on his stall includes garlic, turmeric and ginger, sweetcorn, cucumbers, eggplant and leafy greens. Dougall’s stall adds to a growing list of organic producers at New Brighton, including Kennedy Lane Farm, Summit Organics, The Organic Avocado and Glenyce Creighton Organics.