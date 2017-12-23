Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

What's fresh at your local farmers' market

The classic way to cook button squash is to steam whole, then cut up and add seasonings.
The classic way to cook button squash is to steam whole, then cut up and add seasonings. kate o'neill
by Kate O' Neill

Button squash

Bright yellow and shaped like a UFO, button squash are one of the most eye-catching summer vegetables. The classic way to cook them is to steam whole, then cut up and add seasonings, but there are lots of other ways of preparing them. The big ones are good sliced into a stir-fry, or you can stuff with onion, breadcrumbs or rice, cheese and bacon and bake. The little ones are especially good barbecued on skewers with other vegies. Available from Everest Farms (New Brighton and Mullumbimby farmers' markets) and Morrow Farm (Mullum).

Watermelon

The first pick of the season's watermelon has arrived at the markets. Chill and cut into slices for the kids, blend into a smoothie, or whiz it into some healthy home-made ice blocks. For something a little more sophisticated, try watermelon in a salad - chop up into cubes and add cucumber, goats cheese or feta and mint and a vinegary dressing for the perfect accompaniment to seafood. Find new season watermelon at Everest Farms, and arriving soon at Morrow Farm.

Lychees

Jumping Red Ant (New Brighton/Mullum) has new season lychees. These tropical fruit look a bit like a raspberry on the outside, but peel off the rough skin and they look like a large white grape. Best eaten chilled, they're lovely and refreshing as is, or you can add them to cocktails or desserts.

Plums

Costanzo Apples (New Brighton/Mullum) will have fresh plums from Stanthorpe at the markets for the next couple of weeks.

Topics:  farmers markets northern rivers business northern rivers lifestyle

Lismore Northern Star
No ambos, no hospital: One town's desperate plea for help

No ambos, no hospital: One town's desperate plea for help

MORE than 400 people have signed a petition to make firefighters first responders at emergencies.

Speeding around a corner earns jail time

Cabs outside Comino's Oyster Saloon, aka The Sydney Oyster Saloon, 11 Woodlark St, Lismore, 1904.

Lismore Police Court had a busy time of it during this week in 1906

Don't let the Grinch steal your wealth this Christmas

Don't get tied up in debt in 2018 by maxing the credit cards to over-indulge at Christmas.

Tips for having a great Christmas without the debt hangover

'My brain exploded': Headache turned into a fight for life

Belinda Cordery survived a brain aneurysm after she experienced a thunder clap headache and an ambulance called.

"I knew something really bad had happened”

Local Partners