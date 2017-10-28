What's fresh at your local farmers' market

Sunflowers growing outside Casino. You can buy them now, along with many other flowers, at local farmers' markets.

Cambozola

THIS delicious cheese is exactly what it sounds like - a combination of moist, rich creamy camembert, flecked with the sharpness of blue gorgonzola.

It's a great introduction to blue cheese for the uninitiated, or for those who appreciate the taste of blue cheese, but only in small doses.

For the cheese lover, it's the best of both worlds. Look out for it at Cheeses Loves You - the Mullumbimby Farmers' Market stall of Burringbar dairy farmer and cheese maker Deb Allard, whose creates a whole range of fantastic farmhouse cheeses, along with other dairy products including butter, yoghurt and kefir.

Flowers

THE arrival of spring has brought an explosion of colour to the farmers' markets, with flowers of all descriptions arriving on stalls.

Myocum farmer Glenyce Creighton (Mullum/New Brighton farmers' markets) has some beautiful arrangements of decorative flowers including gladioli, hippeastrum, lilium and sunflowers, while Jumping Red Ant (New Brighton/Mullum) has colourful gerberas and roses grown on the farm at Cudgen.

Did you know you could nasturtiums? They add vibrant colour to salads. SHIRLEY SINCLAIR

Edible flower mixes including peppery nasturtiums are available from the lettuce lady, Denise Latham (Mullum/New Brighton), and from Organic Forrest (Mullum), while One Organic has seedlings of flowers such as petunias and alyssum, which add colour to your garden and attract beneficial insects.

The first peaches of the season are now available at local farmers' markets. tataks

Peaches and nectarines

THE first of the local stone fruit has arrived at the markets.

Alstonville farmers Stan and Rick Morrow, of Morrow Farm (Mullum), have their first pick of nectarines and peaches, while The Honey Wagon (New Brighton/Mullum) has sweet white-flesh nectarines.