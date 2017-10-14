25°
News

What's fresh at your local farmers' market

Pomelos are rich in vitamin C, fibre and antioxidants. PHOTO: KATE O'NEILL
Pomelos are rich in vitamin C, fibre and antioxidants. PHOTO: KATE O'NEILL
by Kate O'Neill

Pomelo

It looks like a huge grapefruit, but the pomelo has a much sweeter and mild flavour. It's delicious eaten as is, or in salads. Like other citrus fruits, pomelos are rich in vitamin C, fibre and antioxidants. Available from Picone Exotics (New Brighton and Mullumbimby farmers' markets).

Coriander

An essential ingredient in Asian cooking, this fragrant and fresh-tasting herb adds flavour to curries, salads, salsa, guacamole, eggs and fish dishes. Sprinkle leaves on just before serving for the best flavour. Blend with macadamia nuts, olive oil, garlic, lemon juice and parmesan for a coriander pesto - a great alternative to basil, which is only just starting to come into season locally and is not widely available yet. Don't throw away the roots - they add amazing flavour to Thai curry pastes. Fresh coriander is available at The Gourmet Salad Hut (New Brighton/Mullumbimby) and Glenyce Creighton (New Brighton/Mullumbimby).

Blend coriander with macadamia nuts, olive oil, garlic, lemon juice and parmesan for a pesto.
Blend coriander with macadamia nuts, olive oil, garlic, lemon juice and parmesan for a pesto.

Sprouts

If the warmer weather has got you feeling like a detox and craving all things fresh, clean and green, try adding some sprouts to your diet. Sprinkle on salads, sandwiches, stir fries or soups for extra flavour, texture and nutrition. Add them to green juices, or enjoy them on their own dressed with some olive oil and salt and pepper. You'll find a big range of sprouts at the Sproutlovers stall (Mullumbimby), including mung bean, lentil and chickpea sprouts, while the Energetic Greens stall (Mullumbimby) has soil-grown sprouts such as broccoli, radish, wheat grass and barley grass. Summit Organics (New Brighton) also has sprouts.

Sprinkle sprouts on salads, sandwiches, stir fries or soups for extra flavour, texture and nutrition.
Sprinkle sprouts on salads, sandwiches, stir fries or soups for extra flavour, texture and nutrition.

Topics:  mullumbimby farmers market new brighton farmers markets northern rivers agriculture northern rivers farmers markets northern rivers markets northern rivers whatson

Lismore Northern Star
Psychologist reveals murder accused was 'anxious, depressed'

Psychologist reveals murder accused was 'anxious, depressed'

THE man accused of killing his father with a samurai sword suffered a "terrible abusive childhood" and used writing to "purge" his emotions, a court has heard.

Water cops put Marine Rescue through paces ahead of summer

Volunteers at the new Ballina Marine Rescue Tower.

Volunteers provide "world-class safety net on the water”

Mystery surrounds continued closure of Black Sombrero

EMPTY HEART: Once the vanguard of great food, drink and good times, Black Sombrero in Lismore which is presently closed due to the flood.

The doors are still closed, and it doesn't look promising

This weekend's markets list

A small wooden crate with vegetables from the farmers markets.

Where to get fresh produce and good coffee from

Local Partners