What's fresh at your local farmers' market

KATE O'NEILL | 27th May 2017 6:00 AM
The pecan harvest is just beginning, so you will find a good selection at the markets from now. PHOTO: KATE O'NEILL
The pecan harvest is just beginning, so you will find a good selection at the markets from now. PHOTO: KATE O'NEILL

Pecans

Native to the Americas, pecan trees also do well in our climate and there are quite a few growers in our area. The pecan harvest is just beginning, so you will find a good selection at the markets from now. Pecans are easy to crack - local organic grower Glenyce Creighton says a good technique is to put two nuts in your hand and then squeeze them together. High in protein, unsaturated fats, Omega 3 and fibre, pecans are a healthy snack that can be eaten straight from the shell and are also delicious in sweet treats like pecan pie and brownies. To store, put them in an airtight container in a cool place or freeze. Shelled and unshelled local pecans available from Glenyce Creighton (New Brighton/Mullumbimby farmers' markets), Morrow Farm (Mullum) and Nudgel Nuts (Mullum).

Foodies have invented a whole host of ways to enjoy the humble cauliflower. PHOTO: KATE O&#39;NEILL
Foodies have invented a whole host of ways to enjoy the humble cauliflower. PHOTO: KATE O'NEILL

Cauliflower

It seems barely a day goes by without someone finding a new use for cauliflower. Not content with the traditional cauli and cheese sauce, foodies have invented a whole host of new ways to enjoy this versatile winter vegetable, including the popular whole roasted cauliflower - a dish said to be able to convert anyone to cauliflower. There are a few variations, but the basic idea is to remove the leaves and trim the stem so it sits flat. You then spread some butter or olive oil, herbs and seasoning over the top and bake until tender. Cauliflower available from Jumping Red Ant (New Brighton/Mullum), Will Everest (New Brighton) and Matt Everest (Mullumbimby).

Honey lemon, ginger and turmeric tea

When it comes to fighting colds and flu, Mullumbimby Farmers' Market visitors swear by Organic Forrest's organic honey, lemon, ginger and turmeric tea. Made with ingredients from Dave Forrest and Sue Mangan's organic farm at Federal, it's warming, soothing, anti-inflammatory and immune boosting.

Topics:  cauliflower recipes cold and flu season farmers markets fresh produce herbal teas kate oneill mullumbimby farmers market new brighton farmers market northern rivers agriculture northern rivers business northern rivers lifestyle pecan growers

