What's fresh at your local farmers' market

AVOCADOS

The first trickle of new-season avocados started arriving at the markets a few weeks ago and the supply will be increasing steadily from now on. The local season runs roughly from April to October/November, so there will be plenty of these delicious fruit available as we move into winter. The first variety to make it to the markets are the buttery fuerte, a great all-round avocado that make fantastic guacamole. These will be followed by the sharwil, hass and, later on in the season, the lamb hass. Organic grower Kate Thompson, of popular stall The Organic Avocado, returned to the New Brighton and Mullumbimby farmers' markets two weeks ago, and Burringbar farmer Tony Hines, of Avocado Valley, should be back at Mullumbimby this week. Other avocado growers include Jumping Red Ant (New Brighton/Mullum), Morrow Farm (Mullum) and Mt Chowan Organics (Mullum).

The local avocado season runs roughly from April to October/November. PHOTO: KATE O'NEILL

LEMONS

The cooler weather also signals the start of the citrus season. Local lemons are just starting to ripen up now, so you'll find lots at the markets over the next few months. They're one of those essentials in the kitchen with endless uses - perfect in your guacamole, squeezed into some hot water for a morning pick-me-up, with seafood, fried haloumi or mushrooms, in salad dressings, or in sweet cakes and biscuits ... the list goes on. Lemons available from Neville Singh (New Brighton/Mullum) and Church Farm (New Brighton/Mullum). Organic lemons available from Rancho Relaxo (New Brighton), Jungle Juice (Mullum) and Mt Chowan Organics (Mullum).

Local lemons are just starting to ripen up now, so you'll find lots at the markets over the next few months. PHOTO: KATE O'NEILL

FREE-RANGE CHICKEN

Byron Creek Farm is the newest stall to join the New Brighton Farmers' Market, with its top quality and free range pasture-raised chicken. The chooks are raised and processed locally. Also look out for the farm's beef products and home-made beef broth made from its own grass-fed beef.

Local grower Noel Baggaley, of Brunswick Seed Oysters, is back at the farmers' markets selling Sydney rock oysters.

OYSTERS

The recent floods affected the water quality of local rivers, which temporarily stopped oyster production for local grower Noel Baggaley, of Brunswick Seed Oysters. With things back to normal, Noel has returned to the markets (New Brighton/Mullum) with his fantastic Sydney rock oysters.