What's fresh at your local farmers' market

Beetroot and beet greens
FULL of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, fresh beetroot is one of the healthiest vegetables out there. Grate it raw into a salad, juice it with apple, carrot and celery (you don't need much - a little bit of beet goes a long way), or wrap in foil and roast in the oven for a delicious addition to a roast veg salad. And don't throw away the leafy tops of these root vegetables - packed with Vitamin K, A and more iron than spinach, they're said to be even better for you than the beets! Treat them as you would spinach or silverbeet - throw them in a salad or saute in some olive oil and balsamic as a side dish. Find beetroot and beetroot greens at Everest Farms (New Brighton/Mullumbimby farmers' markets) and Jumping Red Ant (New Brighton/Mullum).
Orange Blossom Honey
LOCAL beekeeper Garry Rodgers, of The Honey Wagon (New Brighton/Mullum), currently has a limited supply of beautifully-flavoured Orange Blossom Honey. It has a rich colour with a citrus after-taste. Garry says it's not the type of honey to put in your tea - its flavour is best enjoyed with a little butter on some fresh crusty bread, toast or crumpets.
Persimmon
THEY look a little like a large yellow tomato, but persimmon fruit have a very different texture and flavour. A Tyagarah exotic fruit grower has the ichikikei variety in season now, which is crunchy when ripe and has a texture similar to an apple. They have a sweet flavour - some people compare them to dates - but you need to try one to fully appreciate it. Available at Picone Exotics (New Brighton/Mullum).
Spanner crab
THEY'RE not as well known as the mud crab or blue swimmer crab, but spanner crabs are just as tasty. They have plenty of flesh, too, and a sweet flavour that's perfect as is, or dressed up with some chilli or garlic butter. Available from JJ Seafood (Mullum/New Brighton).