What's fresh at your local farmers' market

Remember to eat the leafy tops of beetroot. The leaves are packed with vitamins K and A, and more iron than spinach. PHOTO: KATE O'NEILL

Beetroot and beet greens

FULL of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, fresh beetroot is one of the healthiest vegetables out there. Grate it raw into a salad, juice it with apple, carrot and celery (you don't need much - a little bit of beet goes a long way), or wrap in foil and roast in the oven for a delicious addition to a roast veg salad. And don't throw away the leafy tops of these root vegetables - packed with Vitamin K, A and more iron than spinach, they're said to be even better for you than the beets! Treat them as you would spinach or silverbeet - throw them in a salad or saute in some olive oil and balsamic as a side dish. Find beetroot and beetroot greens at Everest Farms (New Brighton/Mullumbimby farmers' markets) and Jumping Red Ant (New Brighton/Mullum).

Orange Blossom Honey. Not recommended for tea but great on fresh bread. PHOTO: KATE O'NEILL

Orange Blossom Honey

LOCAL beekeeper Garry Rodgers, of The Honey Wagon (New Brighton/Mullum), currently has a limited supply of beautifully-flavoured Orange Blossom Honey. It has a rich colour with a citrus after-taste. Garry says it's not the type of honey to put in your tea - its flavour is best enjoyed with a little butter on some fresh crusty bread, toast or crumpets.

Persimmon fruit have a sweet flavour - some people compare them to dates.

Persimmon

THEY look a little like a large yellow tomato, but persimmon fruit have a very different texture and flavour. A Tyagarah exotic fruit grower has the ichikikei variety in season now, which is crunchy when ripe and has a texture similar to an apple. They have a sweet flavour - some people compare them to dates - but you need to try one to fully appreciate it. Available at Picone Exotics (New Brighton/Mullum).

Spanner crabs are great as-is or dressed up with some chilli or garlic butter. PHOTO: KATE O'NEILL

Spanner crab

THEY'RE not as well known as the mud crab or blue swimmer crab, but spanner crabs are just as tasty. They have plenty of flesh, too, and a sweet flavour that's perfect as is, or dressed up with some chilli or garlic butter. Available from JJ Seafood (Mullum/New Brighton).