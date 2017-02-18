What's fresh at your local farmers' market

Apples

Fresh, crisp and sweet new season apples have arrived at the markets. Costanzo Apples (New Brighton/Mullum) have plenty of freshly picked Royal Galas, as do McMahon's apples, who have returned with their first pick of organic royal galas and pears.

New season ginger

Soft, juicy, with a pale skin, pinkish hues and a mild flavour, new season ginger is the best kind of ginger there is. It's ideal for cooking, pickling and juicing. The first of this year's ginger crop is being harvested, look out for it at Organic Forrest (Mullum).

Longans

A relative of the lychee, the longan has the same white flesh and seed in the middle, but its skin is light brown and smooth. Find them at Church Farm (New Brighton/Mullum) and Picone Exotics (New Brighton/Mullum)

Okra

Also known as the lady finger due to its long elegant shape, okra is known for its ability to thicken soups and stews. It's also delicious deep-fried and is the star ingredient in the classic Indian curry, bhindi masala. Glenyce Creighton (Mullum/New Brighton) and Neville Singh (Mullum/New Brighton) both have okra now.

Dragonfruit are in season.

Also in season

Limes, bananas, bitter melon, horned melons, eggplant, zucchini, Asian greens, pumpkin, dragonfruit, mangos, wax jambu, chilli, kang kong and beans.