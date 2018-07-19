Menu
Brianna and Ben King with their three-month-old daughter Ruby. The couple met on Tinder. Picture:: Liam Kidston.
Dating

Why Tinder is so hot right now

by Sophie Chirgwin
19th Jul 2018 2:37 AM

AUSTRALIANS forced indoors by the winter chill are using their time to look for love, with Tinder experiencing a seasonal spike.

"Summer may be the season for sun-drenched romances, but the latest data indicates Aussies crave the comfort of a loving relationship in the winter months," a Tinder spokeswoman said.

Australians swipe 23 billion times a year on the dating app, with the average up by 18 per cent in the cooler months this year.

"Perhaps because people spend less time socialising in winter, with more time indoors to get swiping and matching," the spokeswoman said.

Tinder is notoriously used for hook-ups - even by Commonwealth Games athletes this year - but its employees say they have received tens of thousands of success stories.

"These stories range from new relationships to engagements, marriages, and Tinder ­babies," the spokeswoman said.

Brisbane nurse Brianna Rey­nolds, 23, met husband Ben King, 31, on the app a few years ago. They have since had a daughter, three-month-old Ruby.

Ms Reynolds said Tinder was a great way to meet people and form connections.

"We spoke on Tinder for a while before we met in person," she said.

"On our first date, we went out for ice cream."

