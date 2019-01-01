WHAT'S COMING: Councils reveal wish lists for 2019

NORTHERN Rivers councils will be hoping their coffers receive a boost in 2019, with a number of major projects on the cards for the new year.

Road maintenance, infrastructure projects and tourism initiatives were just some of the big ticket items on the wish lists of local mayors and general managers.

RICHMOND VALLEY COUNCIL

Upgrades to the Casino saleyards are on the agenda. Marc Stapelberg

General manager Vaughan Macdonald confirmed it would be "another busy year" for the Richmond Valley with a focus on infrastructure.

"All projects aim to promote economic development to generate employment and support the great lifestyle across the Richmond Valley," he said.

Top projects the council is seeking Federal and/or NSW Government funding for include the $8 million Casino Showground and Racecourse as a "employment generating regional project", the "high priority" $8 million Casino Memorial Pool upgrade which can be done in stages, and the continuing work on the Woodburn Riverside Park upgrade which is costed at more than $2 million.

Mr Macdonald also said the council was keen to activate Casino industries and was seeking funding under the NSW Government's Growing Local Economies to enhance power infrastructure to the Casino industrial area to support the medicinal cannabis and biohub projects and enable the expansion of the industrial area.

The total project is estimated at $13 million with $8 million being sought from the government.

Evans Head will also experience some changes in the new year with the construction of a new $6 million Health One facility, with land sale proceeds enabling an upgrade to the council's administration building and library and the relocation of the Evans Head Living Museum to the central precinct of the Reflections Holiday Park.

LISMORE CITY COUNCIL

A digital impression of how Lismore plaza would look. Contributed

Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith said priorities for 2019 included housing development, sporting facilities, further developing the CBD, the agricultural industry and funding for roads.

"We will work with developers to build iconic, green buildings to house our growing social services sector, professional services sector and the diverse and exciting retail offerings for the CBD," he said.

"Current housing development plans will see thousands of new housing stock being built over the next five years with the combination of the North Lismore Plateau, Pineapple Road and many other smaller in-fill developments.

"We will work with developers to build a new learning centre that is a key community connection point for students, families and businesses.

"With the new NBN fibre to the curb, It will become the digital connection hub of Lismore."

Cr Smith said sporting facilities lined up for additional development will host major national and international tournaments in 2019, kicking off with the AFL match in March.

"Underpinning all of this will be the development of accommodation and conference facilities surrounding our unique Lismore Quad," he said.

"Our agricultural industries will be a major generator of new jobs within the city. Building on the flood mitigation work that has been funded by the State Government."

He said Lismore was in the prime location for exporting NSW produce into Asia, capitalising on the already successful work of Norco and many other local producers.

Cr Smith said the council will carefully consider budgets so that core infrastructure, like roads, "continues to get more funding so the backlog of work can be addressed".

BALLINA SHIRE COUNCIL

Major upgrades are planned at the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport.

Ballina Shire Mayor David Wright said 2019 was going to be a big year, with a focus on the continuation of "providing infrastructure that's making people come here now".

This includes the cycleway which is already funded, the completion of the Ballina indoor sports centre by Christmas 2019, and the completion of the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport by mid-2019.

Cr Wright said the council will be seeking funds to upgrade the SES and fire brigade facilities for "the people that volunteer for our community".

"We also want to start developing the blocks near the airport as a basis for industrial and arts estate," he said.

"We've got a lot of arts people interested, we've got other companies wanting to come in as they realise the airport is going to be carrying 600,000 people each year... and we're still trying to develop a food hub."

He also said there had been discussions about seeking large grants to widen the airport runway - an estimated $22 million bill.

KYOGLE COUNCIL

Kyogle Council is making life easier for businesses, including Mountain Blue blueberry farm in Tabulam. Contributed

"Infrastructure such as roads and bridges are always a top priority," Mayor Cr Danielle Mulholland said, and confirmed the council's work on the timber bridge backlog to be as "pro-active" as ever.

With $3.55 million in Federal Government funding received last month, the $35 million Tabulam agribusiness precinct project, which includes water and sewer for Mallanganee and Tabulam, will "raise the standard of living for residents to be on par with those living in the more populated areas".

Cr Mulholland said the project would help sustain existing businesses "whilst also attracting new industry to the area, creating jobs and boosting local economies in the villages".

Works will begin shortly on the first stage of the new sports facility at the Kyogle pool and the council will "lobby for subsequent stages in the sports complex plan".

She said council will be "actively seeking grants" for projects like the mountain bike trail and Visions of the Villages.

BYRON SHIRE COUNCIL

Byron Shire Council is planning to revitalise Railway Park. Contributed

Mayor Simon Richardson said it was going to be the year when things happen.

"For Byron our big challenge would be diverse housing, renewable energy and waste projects and the perennial advocacy of State and Federal governments making the road funding more even so our region can get their fair share," he said.

He outlined a number of projects which should be "on the ground and happening or very close to it".

The council is proposing to rezone and reclassify, from community land to operational land, part of council-owned Lot 22, Stuart Street, Mullumbimby to provide for additional residential development.

Cr Richardson said the council will discuss "what exactly could occur there" in the new year.

In line with the council's resolution to commit to 100 per cent net zero emissions by 2025, a 99kW solar panel covered car parking structure will be built and the council hopes to do more on that in the new year.

Also focusing on renewable energy and waste initiatives will come further plans to produce a 1.3MW bioenergy plant (renewable energy made from organic waste material) and a large scale ground-mounted solar farm which could power approximately 1000 average homes, which is flagged for the Resource Recovery Centre at Myocum.

Other projects include the Railway Park revitalisation along with more playgrounds in Ocean Shores and potentially the skate park in Byron Bay.