What's on the big screen this week

JD McCrary voices young Simba in Disney's live-action remake of the movie The Lion King. Disney

IT'S one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year, but is Disney's remake of The Lion King any good?

The CGI spectacular is receiving mixed reviews, with praise for its stunning visuals but criticism for a weak narrative. It seems the movie giant is yet to perfect the live action remake. Lets hope the upcoming live-action Mulan and The Little Mermaid remakes fares better.

At least fans can rest assured that the music they love has been carefully handled and that sidekicks Zazu, Timone and Pumbaa are still hilarious.

Also out this week in limited release are the ballet biopic The White Crow and the moon landing documentary Apollo 11.

Here are this week's highlights of the big screen and why you should see them:

The Lion King (PG)



After the murder of his father, a young lion prince flees his kingdom only to learn the true meaning of responsibility and bravery.

Why you should see it: In trying to not mess with people's precious childhood memories, The Lion King remake falls into its own trap. Read the review.

The White Crow (M)

The story of Russian ballet star Rudolf Nureyev's defection to the West.

Why you should see it: This somewhat drap biopic, directed by actor Ralph Fiennes, soars when Nureyev (played well by newcomer Oleg Ivenko) is dancing.

Apollo 11 (G)

A look at the Apollo 11 mission to land on the moon led by commander Neil Armstrong and pilots Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins.

Why you should see it: There's a lot of content floating around at the moment for the 50th anniversary of man's first steps on the moon, but this well-crafted documentary should be at the top of your list.

Continuing

Booksmart (MA 15+)

On the eve of their high school graduation, two academic superstars and best friends suddenly realize that they should have worked less and played more. Determined never to fall short of their peers, the girls set out on a mission to cram four years of fun into one night.

Why you should see it: Olivia Wilde makes an impressive directorial debut in this coming of age comedy that turns high school graduation clichés on their head. Read the review.

Stuber (MA 15+)

When a mild-mannered Uber driver named Stu picks up a passenger who turns out to be a cop hot on the trail of a brutal killer, he's thrust into a harrowing ordeal where he desperately tries to hold onto his wits, his life and his five-star rating.

Why you should see it: Kumail Nanjiani continues his great comedic run on the big screen, driving this odd-couple comedy both literally and figuratively. Read the review.

Crawl (MA 15+)

A young woman, while attempting to save her father during a hurricane, finds herself trapped in a flooding house and must fight for her life against alligators.

Why you should see it: Early reviews are promising for this alligator thriller produced by Sam Raimi.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (M)

Peter Parker decides to join his best friends on a European vacation. However, Peter's plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury.

Why you should see it: After the large-scale action of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man seems a little lost without Tony Stark. Read the review.

Mystify: Michael Hutchence (M)

This documentary feature paints an intimate portrait of Michael Hutchence, lead singer and songwriter of INXS, using Michael's private home movies and those of his lovers, friends, and family.

Why you should see it: A measured, personal, densely woven account of the man behind the myth. Read the review.

After (M)

Start at

A young woman falls for a guy with a dark secret and the two embark on a rocky relationship.

Why you should see it: This thinly-written, cliché-ridden teen romance will have you wishing for the days of the Twilight saga. Read the review.

Yesterday (M)

A struggling musician realizes he's the only person on Earth who can remember The Beatles after waking up in an alternate timeline where they never existed.

Why you should see it: Yes this Beatles rom com may be a little cheesy at times but it hits all the right notes thanks to its charming lead actors and a nostalgic soundtrack. Read the review.