What's on the big screen this week

Grinch, voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch, in scene from the movie The Grinch. Supplied

IT'S hard to believe, but it's been 18 years since Jim Carrey's live-action version of the Dr Seuss's green meanie - How the Grinch Stole Christmas - hit cinemas.

Now, Benedict Cumberbatch helms a new, animated version of the holiday tale for the next generation.

In Illumination's version, The Grinch is a little less grumpy, but not by much. Seuss purists will bemoan this version's lack of darkness, but there will be plenty of families who will enjoy it nonetheless.

Also out this week is the latest film in the Rocky franchise Creed II, in which Michael B Jordan once again dons the boxing gloves as Adonis Creed. This time, with Rocky Balboa still in his corner, Adonis aims to avenge his father's death.

Here are this week's highlights of the big screen and why you should see them:

The Grinch (G)

A grumpy Grinch plots to ruin Christmas for the village of Whoville.

Why you should see it: In the latest iteration of Dr. Seuss' story, kids are discovering a new, more considerate, less-scary Grinch. Read the interview with Benedict Cumberbatch.

Creed II (M)

Adonis Creed tries to seek revenge when he goes toe to toe with the man who killed his father.

Why you should see it: There are few surprises in this latest addition to the boxing franchise, in which Sly's Rocky Balboa is now mentor to young Adonis, but it still lands a solid punch by sticking to a tried and true formula. Read the interview with Dolph Lundgren.

Lean on Pete (M)

In an effort to help his dad stay afloat, 15-year-old Charley takes a job at a local racetrack where he befriends jaded trainer Del and burnt-out jockey Bonnie while caring for an aging horse named Lean on Pete.

Why you should see it: Charlie Plummer proves he is a rising talent to watch in this bleakly beautiful coming-of-age story.

Continuing

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (PG)

A young girl is transported into a magical world of gingerbread soldiers and an army of mice.

Why you should see it: This fantasy extravaganza certainly dazzles visually, appealing to your inner princess, and - somewhat surprisingly - beneath all the colour and glitter is a decent storyline.

Robin Hood (M)

A war-hardened Crusader and his Moorish commander mount an audacious revolt against the corrupt English crown.

Why you should see it: This very modern take on the hooded vigilante is aimed squarely at millennials but with a mish-mash of styles and historical inaccuracies, it's likely to only appeal to its target market. Read the interview with director Otto Bathurst.

Widows (MA 15+)

Four women with nothing in common except a debt left behind by their dead husbands' criminal activities take fate into their own hands and conspire to forge a future on their own terms.

Why you should see it: Director Steve McQueen and his powerhouse cast reject the pleasures of a conventional genre pay-off in favour of a more powerful, thought-provoking film. Read the review.

The Children Act (M)

As her marriage crumbles, a judge must decide a case involving a teenage boy who is refusing a blood transfusion on religious principle.

Why you should see it: Emma Thompson's impeccably restrained performance as High Court Judge Fiona Maye is worthy of some Oscar buzz.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (M)

Making good on his threat, Grindelwald escapes custody and sets about gathering followers, most unsuspecting of his true agenda: to raise pure-blood wizards up to rule over all non-magical beings.

Why you should see it: A beautifully designed film is let down by a jumbled storyline full of too many characters to keep track of. Read the interview with Dan Fogler.

The Old Man & The Gun (M)

At the age of 70, career robber Forrest Tucker embarks on a string of bank robberies that confound the authorities and enchant the public.

Why you should see it: Robert Redford's final big-screen appearance is a real crowd pleaser and a great swan song for the screen veteran's retirement. Read the review.

The Girl in the Spider's Web (MA 15+)

Young computer hacker Lisbeth Salander and journalist Mikael Blomkvist find themselves caught in a web of spies, cybercriminals and corrupt government officials.

Why you should see it: Claire Foy spins a new take on action heroine Lisbeth Salander but purists beware. Read the review.

Bohemian Rhapsody (M)

Rami Malek stars in this foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury, who defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet.

Why you should see it: Malek completely commits to his portrayal of Mercury, but by delivering more copycat portrayals of performances than behind the scenes insights this ends up feeling like a somewhat sanitised rock flick. Read about the dark truth behind the hit film.