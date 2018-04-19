What's on the big screen this week

Lily James in a scene from The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society.

Lily James in a scene from The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society. Kerry Brown

THE Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society is a movie with a mouthful of a name, and bucket loads of charm.

The post-war drama tells the story of the Nazi occupation of Guernsey, through the eyes of an author writing about the island's residents. There's beautiful scenery and period costumes, a fabulous ensemble cast and a heart-warming romance all wrapped up in two hours.

Also out this week is Amy Schumer's new comedy I Feel Pretty. Expect a #meetoo twist on the well-worn movie trope of a person hitting their head (or making a wish) and waking up to find either they or the world around them has changed.

Finally, there's also the sequel to 2001's silly law enforcement comedy Super Troopers. The Broken Lizard comedy team has reunited for this long-awaited follow-up.

Here are this week's highlights of the big screen and why you should see them:

I Feel Pretty (M)

Rory Scovel and Amy Schumer in a scene from the movie I Feel Pretty. Mark Schfer

After a freak accident, Renee wakes up to a completely new reflection, believing she is now the most beautiful woman in the world. With a newfound confidence, she is empowered to live her life fearlessly and flawlessly.

Why you should see it: Amy Schumer always has her funny moments, but this film is already dividing fans. While the premise makes it sound like an uplifting, girl-power story, some have branded the trailer as "fat phobic" and fair enough. Read the story.

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Society (M)

Tom Courtenay, Penelope Wilton, Katherine Parkinson, Kit Connor, Michiel Huisman and Lily James in a scene from them movie The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society. Kerry Brown

A writer forms an unexpected bond with the residents of Guernsey Island in the aftermath of World War II when she decides to write a book about their experiences during the war.

Why you should see it: This charming British film tells a fascinating, but little-known story - along with a heart-warming romance - and Lily James's Juliet is easy to fall in love with. Read the review.

Super Troopers 2 (MA 15+)

A scene from the movie Super Troopers 2. Jon Pack

When an international border dispute arises between the US and Canada, the Super Troopers are called in to set up a new Highway Patrol station in the disputed area.

Why you should see it: There are some old jokes that you've heard before, but for the most part this sequel is hilarious and entertaining.

Continuing

Rampage (M)

Naomie Harris and Dwayne Johnson in a scene from the movie Rampage. Supplied

When a rogue genetic experiment turns a gentle ape into a raging monster, primatologist Davis Okoye teams with a genetic engineer to secure an antidote.

Why you should see it: Big monsters, silly action and Dwayne Johnson's irresistible on-screen charm make this video game adaptation just fun enough to watch. Read the review.

Isle of Dogs (PG)

FRom left, Bill Murray as Boss, Koyu Rankin as Atari Kobayashi, Edward Norton as Rex, Bob Balaban as King and Jeff Goldblum as Duke in a scene from Isle of Dogs. Supplied

When the canine pets of Megasaki City are exiled to a vast garbage-dump called Trash Island, 12-year-old Atari sets off alone in a miniature Junior-Turbo Prop and flies across the river in search of his bodyguard-dog Spots.

Why you should see it: Director Wes Anderson has created one of his most quirky and finely detailed worlds yet in this wonderfully scrappy underdog tale. Read the review.

Truth or Dare (M)

Tyler Posey and Lucy Hale in a scene from Truth or Dare. Supplied

A harmless game of truth or dare among friends turns deadly when someone - or something - begins to punish those who tell a lie or refuse the dare.

Why you should see it: This horror film may be from the producer of Get Out but it's not nearly as inventive. If you're after cheap scares and some dialogue that's so bad it may be good, then this is your movie. Read the review.

A Quiet Place (M)

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski in a scene from A Quiet Place. Jonny Cournoyer

A family of four must navigate their lives in silence after mysterious creatures that hunt by sound threaten their survival. If they hear you, they hunt you.

Why you should see it: Star and director John Krasinksi is in fine form in this nerve-jangling twist on an alien apocalypse in which barely a line of dialogue is spoken. Read the review.

Blockers (MA 15+)

John Cena, Leslie Mann and Ike Barinholtz in a scene from Blockers. Quantrell D. Colbert

Three parents try to stop their daughters from having sex on Prom night.

Why you should see it: This raunchy comedy, the directorial debut of Pitch Perfect writer Kay Cannon, has some great messages about women amongst the rude gags. Read the review.