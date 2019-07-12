Menu
Environment

What's behind that stinking odour in Ballina and Lennox?

JASMINE BURKE
by
12th Jul 2019 9:06 AM
IF YOU'VE noticed a bad smell akin to rotten eggs in Ballina and Lennox Head this week, rotting fruit is behind it.

Ballina Shire Council has received several enquiries regarding an unpleasant odour around Ballina and Lennox Head.

Staff from Council's Environmental and Public Health section have inspected these sites to see what is causing the smell.

"At this time of year, mangroves produce fruit and drop their pods into the supporting wetlands and swamps," Environmental Health Officer Stewart Lloyd said.

 

ROTTEN EGG SMELL: Decaying Mangrove pods can emit a bad odour.

"This process causes the release of hydrogen sulphide gas, which often smells like a rotten egg.

"We've received a lot of enquiries from residents concerned about the smell, which is caused by the breakdown of Mangrove pods as they decay.

"This is a natural process so it's difficult to determine how long the smell is set to linger," he said.

A similar process is occurring in the Tweed Shire caused by the Mangroves surrounding Terranora Inlet.

For more information contact Ballina Shire Council's Public and Environmental Health section on 1300 864 444.

Lismore Northern Star

