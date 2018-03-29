Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rocky Creek dam.
Rocky Creek dam. The Northern Star Archives
Environment

What's been going on at Rocky Creek Dam?

29th Mar 2018 10:08 AM

AN UPGRADE to Rocky Creek Dam is complete and has reopened to the public.

The reserve has been closed for months for a major upgrade of the reserve's car park and entrance.

Located at Dorroughby, the Rous County Council Reserve has undergone major improvements to include more car and bus parking and sealed roadways, bringing the facilities up to date with traffic and accessibility standards.

Rous County Council thanked the community for their patience and cooperation while this important upgrade occurred.

dorroughby northern rivers environment rocky creek dam rous county council upgrade
Lismore Northern Star
Third person arrested over brutal servo 'slashing', robbery

Third person arrested over brutal servo 'slashing', robbery

News POLICE allege three people assaulted a well-known Casino man at the service station before fleeing with stolen cash.

  • 29th Mar 2018 11:40 AM
LIST: What's open, what's closed over Easter weekend

LIST: What's open, what's closed over Easter weekend

News Opening hours for supermarkets, bottle shops and restaurants

Guy Sebastian confirms Northern Rivers show

Guy Sebastian confirms Northern Rivers show

Whats On Tickets go on sale today

Crews quick to contain bushfire

Crews quick to contain bushfire

News Firefighters attend the scene of a bushfire in Casino

  • 29th Mar 2018 10:44 AM

Local Partners