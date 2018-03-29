What's been going on at Rocky Creek Dam?

AN UPGRADE to Rocky Creek Dam is complete and has reopened to the public.

The reserve has been closed for months for a major upgrade of the reserve's car park and entrance.

Located at Dorroughby, the Rous County Council Reserve has undergone major improvements to include more car and bus parking and sealed roadways, bringing the facilities up to date with traffic and accessibility standards.

Rous County Council thanked the community for their patience and cooperation while this important upgrade occurred.