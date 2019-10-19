WHAT'S ON AT THE SHOW: Plenty to do at sideshow alley

FUN TIMES: Declan Curran, 4, of Keerrong takes part in the age- old games of sideshow alley at the Lismore Show.

FUN TIMES: Declan Curran, 4, of Keerrong takes part in the age- old games of sideshow alley at the Lismore Show. Marc Stapelberg

THERE is no better place to be for kids than sideshow alley, with a whole range of attractions to keep them entertained.

There are rides suitable for all ages from all corners of Australia, including the teacup ride and the carousel for the little ones, right up to Lismore Show staples the Slingshot and the Big Whizzer to get your blood pumping.

Feel the spooky Halloween spirit with two haunted houses, and take in the sights of the showgrounds and beyond from above in the ferris wheel.

Try your hand at a number of carnival games to win fabulous prizes, including the traditional laughing clowns, as well as Treasure Island, fishing games and even archery.

Sideshow alley is sprinkled with ice cream stands and slushy vans to cool off in today's warm temperatures, as well as plenty of food options to keep you fuelled for the day's activities.

Across the rest of the showgrounds, Saturday's program is jam-packed with events.

Make sure you visit the interactive virtual reality forestry display in the Hurford's pavillion, and marvel at the Aboriginal art exhibition in the Banyan Baighan Art Space.

A whole year of preparation comes to a head today with a full schedule of judging, including cattle, goat, cavies, while the dog show will return as well as the pedigree cats.

The grand parade will kick off the afternoon activities at 2pm, with the rodeo spectacular starting at 6.30pm.

From 5pm the action in the main area includes The CrackUp Sisters, the Dock Dogs Wall of Death, the Ride on Mower Challenge and FMX Freestyle Motocross displays.

Jimmy Willing and the Real Gone Hick-Ups will perform on the community stage at 8pm, before the show closes with the fireworks from 8.30pm.

The North Coast National wraps up Saturday night, so make sure you get out to Lismore Showgrounds to enjoy the annual show before it wheels out of town for another year.