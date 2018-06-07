WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: New NSW anti-ticket scalping laws

An enormous crowd joined Flume for the New Years countdown at Falls Festival 2017.

FROM June 1, it is illegal to re-sell tickets for events held in NSW for a value higher than 10 per cent of their original price, after close consultation nationally and overseas, according to Minister for Innovation and Better Regulation Matt Kean.

Speaking to The Northern Star, Mr Kean said the new laws were intended to curb the activities of ticket scalpers.

"Our tough new laws cracking down on dodgy ticket scalpers came into force on June 1 2018, and apply to any ticket sold for a NSW-based event, from that date onwards," he said.

"The laws were developed by NSW Fair Trading in close consultation with key industry stakeholders including major sporting codes, the live performance industry, and consumer advocacy groups.

"NSW Fair Trading also consulted with counterparts in other countries, including the United States.

"The new laws make it illegal for anyone, regardless of whether they are in Australia or overseas, to re-sell a ticket to a NSW event for more than 10 per cent of the original price.

"The 10 per cent cap allows the original purchaser of the ticket to recoup reasonable transactions costs, such as booking fees.

The minister said NSW Fair Trading received 150 complaints about ticket re-selling and scalping between 2015 and 2017.

"The complaints generally related to overcharging, misleading and deceptive conduct and lack of service," he said.

"We expect to see a reduction in ticket scalping-related complaints in the coming months as a result of the new laws."

Mr Kean said these nation-leading reforms address the serious concerns of consumers who have repeatedly reported problems with ticket scalpers to NSW Fair Trading.

"Fair Trading received more than 1000 complaints and enquiries about entertainment and ticketing issues in 2016-17, with Viagogo named on the Complaints Register every month for the last year," Mr Kean said.

Mr Kean said the reforms also mean:

If a ticket was sold above the 10 per cent re-sale cap, the event organiser may cancel the ticket, and refuse entry to the person who holds it;

Ads are required to include the original cost of the ticket, a re-sale asking price below the mandated cap, and the seat details including the bay, seat, or row number; and,

Ads that offer tickets for more than the permissible re-sale price are prohibited.

The new laws do not apply to tickets sold by the authorised seller prior to June 1, 2018, even if the event is held after that date.

Maximum penalties for the offence of selling a ticket at more than 10 per cent above the original cost are $11,000 for an individual, and $22,000 for an organisation.

Bluesfest supports

Bluesfest Byron Bay's CEO Steve Romer supported and welcomed the new anti-scalping laws and regulations.

"The secondary ticketing market (scalping) uses sophisticated selling platforms duping consumers and fans into thinking they are purchasing an official ticket from an authorised agency, when in fact these scalpers and their sales platforms are really the scourge of the live music industry ripping off fans, artists, managers, agents and promoters," Mr Romer said.

"Viagogo, in particular, appears at the top of most search engines when fans are considering a ticket purchase.

"These websites and ticket selling platforms appear to be real, and for a fan who rarely purchases a ticket they simply click and purchase at inflated prices whilst also being conned that there are a limited amount of tickets when in fact there are still plenty of tickets available at the recommended retail price from the authorised seller.

"Viagogo is currently selling a 5-Day Bluesfest ticket (without camping) for $881 when in fact the real price is $550 on the Bluesfest website.

"Bluesfest strongly urges fans to only purchase tickets via the official Bluesfest website or via our authorised selling partners (from time to time) who are always listed on our website.

"We also have "Tips for Buying Tickets Safely and Securely" on our website which we encourage consumers to become familiar with prior to purchasing festival tickets," the festival's CEO said.

Splendour in the Grass and Falls Festival were also contacted for comment.