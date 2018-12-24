Menu
UNDERSTANDING BUYERS: Vendors need to understand how home buyers make decision on what they love in a home, before they out their house on the market. Supplied
What you need to know if you're selling your home

Alison Paterson
by
23rd Dec 2018 11:00 PM
UNDERSTANDING the psychology behind how people buy a home is critical for vendors.

According to real estate experts Core Logic, there's no denying that buying a home is a big decision and many people are influenced by factors other than price, resale value and location.

From the number of a house to a lick of new paint on the walls, buyers can be influenced by emotion and aesthetic much more than we think.

Vendors who take the time to consider how buyers will perceive their home and are prepared to update and stage it, will benefit.

What vendors must understand before marketing their home

Emotion - When someone is buying a house, they're buying a home, a place where to create memories and for some people, there is a strong sense of emotional attachment. In 2013, a Combank survey found 44 per cent of home buyers paid more for a property because they "really liked it”.

Solution - Vendors should look to make their property as appealing as possible.

Cultural superstitions - Numbers matter. While number13 is commonly associated with bad luck, in some Asian cultures, the number 4 is considered a negative, while number 8 is good for prosperity.

Solution - Give a house a name to broaden its appeal.

Perceived value - A new paint job can influence a buyer as it is perceived to added value.

Solution - Spending $100 to paint an ugly wall colour is a good investment.

First Impressions - A buyer's first experience can leave a lasting impression.

Core Logic found one study of 63 "un-staged” homes found the average selling time of a home decreased after going through a "style facelift”.

Solution - De-clutter and style your home to appeal to the target buyer market

A Home That Tells a Story - Story telling is a powerful medium in sales and marketing.

Solution - Frame old photos of the house's history, including "before and after” renovation images to tell your home's story.

The Ideal Lifestyle - When home buyers are considering a purchase, they're buying into a lifestyle.

Solution - Remind buyers of the proximity of great parks, schools, bike paths, shops and cafes.

