What you need to know if you’re going out for dinner tonight

ALL GOOD: There’s no danger of fellow diners overhearing your cocktail chat as The Loft in Lismore restaurant is adhering to the 4 sqm per person protocols introduced by NSW Health at midnight on Thursday Jul 23 for restaurants and cafes. Photo: Marc Stapelberg

YOU no longer need to worry that your fellow diners might overhear your conversations.

As of midnight, tough new COVID-19 capacity restrictions came into play for cafes, restaurants and clubs, and also weddings and funerals.

This means all indoor hospitality venues will be subject to a cap of 10 people per group booking and all patrons must be seated, with one person per 4sqm.

And all venues will also be forced to have a COVID-safe plan, register all patrons and log their contact details digitally within 24 hours.

At the Lismore Workers Club, everything is organised and ready, according to a club representative.

She said patron and staff health and safety was their priority.

“We are working within the NSW Health limitations per area and groups are limited to bookings of 10,” she said.

“It would be good if people with these larger bookings can call us so we can be prepared for the placing of these bookings.

“We have plenty of function rooms so these can be used if needed.”

The representative said while there was no live music or members draws, the club was still holding its popular meat raffles.

“And we have COVID-19 marshals wearing high-vis vests who can answer questions our guest may have,” she said.

For more information or bookings, phone 6621 7401.

Meanwhile, at Lismore’s fine dining restaurant The Loft, their website explained they were “back to our dine-in service and bar service, as well as continuing our newly popular takeaway offering”.

The website said The Loft’s seating capacity was reduced, and two seating times were available.

“We are able to accommodate diners as per the 4sqm rule,” the website said.

“This limits our capacity to around 50 per cent hence we have introduced specific strategies to help business viability until restrictions ease.”

For bookings phone 6622 0252.