What you need to know if you want to go to Lismore Cup

LISMORE CUP: Die to COVID-19 protocols the Lismore Cup 2020 means guests will be restricted to staying seated and no mingling, unlike in 2019. Photo: Ursula Bentley

LISMORE Turf Club is jubilant that no only will there be a public holiday for its annual cup race, but that also they have nearly sold out tickets to attend.

Lismore City Council today posted on its Facebook page: "We are happy to announce that the State Government has approved the half-day Public Holiday for the 2020 Lismore Cup Race Day at the Turf Club on Thursday, 24 September."

This will be a huge relief for racing fans.

In February Lismore City Council applied to the NSW Government to seek approval to hold a half-day holiday for September 24, 2020.

This followed council's shock decision to scrap the public holiday in December.

The business community threw its weight behind the proposal, with 71 per cent of Lismore Chamber of Commerce respondents voting in favour of reinstating the half-day off.

Lismore Turf Club secretary manager Scott Jones said it was wonderful news.

But he admitted he was not too surprised, as he understood a lot of planning has to go into ensuring such events can meet all the COVID-19 protocols.

He said the council indicated to him it would be approved back in March.

"I feel this was only on hold due to how restrictive the COVID-19 is, so they can check we can hold the race day safely," he said.

"The biggest restriction is that everyone needs to plan a bit more.

"This year entries are pre-purchased only, no gates sales, so we have the names for COVID-19 checking.

"So you can only book a table of 10 with a designated seat to avoid mingling."

However, Jones said this will not interfere with people enjoying themselves.

"I was at the Murwillumbah Cup two weeks ago ... everyone was enjoying a drink with their mates and realised that having to stay seated was not going to stop a great race day," he said.

"We are restricted to 1200 people and are all but booked out now.

"We are still encouraging people to dress up, it's the one day of the year I wear a tie and the weather is predicted to be perfect."