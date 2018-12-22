What you need to know about Operation Safe Arrival

ARRIVE SAFELY: Richmond Police District Commander Toby Lindsay and senior sergeant Chad George are urging motorists to be careful on the roads during the festive season.

ARRIVE SAFELY: Richmond Police District Commander Toby Lindsay and senior sergeant Chad George are urging motorists to be careful on the roads during the festive season. Marc Stapelberg

AS WE move into the busiest time of the year on our roads police have a clear message to drivers "don't become a statistic.”

Northern Borders Highway Patrol senior sergeant Chad George said Operation Safe Arrival began at 12.01am Friday, 21 December 2018 and will run until 11.59pm Tuesday January, 1 2019.

Snr Sgt George said double demerit points had also kicked in for speeding, seatbelt and mobile phone and motorcycle helmet offences.

"We've had a total of 347 deaths across NSW roads this year and one is too many,” Snr Sgt George said.

"We are focussed on road trauma, with the one aim to save people's lives and our own.

"Our message is clear: slow down, wear your seatbelt, don't drink or take drugs and drive, don't use your phone, plan your trip and get where you are going safely.”

Richmond Police District Commander Superintendent Toby Lindsay said during the 2017/2018 Operation Safe Arrival period, 11 lives were lost in crashes on Northern NSW roads.

"We've had a bad year in terms of road trauma, we have 11 families that don't have loved ones with them at Christmas time,” Sup Ind Lindsay said.

"Over the last couple of months police have ramped up their efforts to reduce that road toll, we are asking the motorist to help us and don't become a statistic.

"We've had more deaths this year in the Richmond Police District than previous which is of great concern to us. But I'm happy to say we haven't had one recently but we don't want any.”

He said drivers could expect to see more police out on the roads.

"We ask motorist to slow down, drive to the conditions, look after themselves and the other road users so we don't have to give any families terrible news this time of year. Plan your trip, be patient and be cautious to other road users.”